WINTER HAVEN — For Dr. Angela Falconetti, the president at Polk State College, going the extra mile and helping her students can take any of many forms.
It can even mean taking on a stubborn vending machine.
Falconetti, the college’s fifth president, was walking down a hallway recently when she came upon a student whose money had been taken by a vending machine. She would spend 15 minutes or so helping the student get her refund, but first Falconetti — who has been on the job since the summer of 2017 — introduced herself.
“I told her ‘I’m not some random crazy person, I just want to help you here,’” she recalled.
And when the vending machine proved reluctant, things escalated.
“I literally kicked the vending machine,” Falconetti recalled with a laugh, adding, “But I didn’t damage it.”
The stakes may have been low in that instance, but it was reflective of Falconetti’s larger mission of getting to know her students as best she can. It’s included shooting hoops with the Polk State men’s basketball team, too, and playing kicking the ball around with the women’s soccer team.
Named president in May of 2017, she formally came to campus that June and celebrated her inauguration in November of 2018. During that time, the Florida native said she has got a pretty strong sense of the type of students that walk the halls at the school’s campuses scattered throughout the county.
“Our students are just good people,” Falconetti said.
The daughter of Cuban exiles, Falconetti hails from the Jacksonville area. As the story goes, she knew from a young age not only that she wanted to work in education, but that she specifically wanted to be a college president.
“I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of means (at first), but was able to raise our standard of living because of the opportunities they had through education — and I saw that,” Falconetti said.
Falconetti’s first job in higher education was as an academic advisor at the University of North Florida. Since then, her two decades in the field have taken her to positions and fellowships in Washington D.C., New York City and Austin, Texas, among others. She was serving as the Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Virginia Western Community College when the Polk State presidency came available.
With her dream of becoming a college president within reach, Falconetti set about researching the opportunity.
“I didn’t want to move anywhere that wasn’t a great fit,” Falconetti said. “This is the only presidency I’ve ever applied for. I want to be here. … The community felt right.”
Falconetti’s first full calendar year as president was 2018, during which she says several things happened for the school that she is proud of. During the Florida legislative session last year, Polk State secured $500,000 in recurring funding to be used on hiring academic advisors. With seven new advisors, the student-to-advisor ratio was cut from one advisor for every 2,000 students to one for every 1,065 students. That is still below the average for the Florida College System (one advisor for every 730 students), though, and will continue to be an area of focus.
“Academic advisors and faculty are the (top) reasons that students stay in school,” Falconetti said. “Students have lives and it’s hard for them to get through.”
2018 also saw a three percent salary increase for adjunct faculty, growth in student involvement and increased efforts to communicate with students in person and through social media. The school held its first strategic summit for planning in the fall and continues to push programs in areas such as nursing, teaching, law enforcement and aviation that are geared toward certification in professional fields that are hiring now.
“We try to get them right into work,” Falconetti said.
In a roundabout way, Falconetti spent most of her professional life preparing for this role, having worked in various aspects of two-year colleges and universities. Still, she acknowledges being the president of institution as large as Polk State for the past year-and-a-half has come with a learning curve.
“The main difference is that I’m not primarily focused on one part of the college,” Falconetti said. “There are a multitude of things that I’m encountering on any day.”
Because of that, downtime is at a premium, but Falconetti says she enjoys getting exercise in — Zumba, in particular — when she can. Then, of course, there is time spent with her family — her husband and her daughter, who is 8.
“She is the light of my life — I joke with my husband and say he is, too, but her light is a little brighter,” she said. “My hobby has become doing really fun things with her.”
After living in larger markets, Falconetti says she feels right at home in Polk County and at Polk State, in particular. She says is excited for what’s to come in here in 2019 — and beyond.
“I love Polk County,” she said. “I think Polk County is positioned for amazing growth and it is one of the things that attracted me to this institution.”
