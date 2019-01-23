POLK COUNTY – With no sign that explosive population growth in the county will end anytime soon, experts say there is not enough water in the Upper Floridan Aquifer to meet future water needs and that Polk County residents will need to find alternative water supplies to meet this future need.
Engineers with a group called Team One are being paid $23 million in county and state taxpayer dollars through 2023 to study possible solutions to this problem. On Jan. 16 Team One engineers discussed their latest plan with the Polk Regional Water Cooperative (PRWC) board.
Team One engineer Robert Beltran said county residents will need an additional 36.98 million gallons of water per day to keep pace with population growth through 2040. The PRWC board has approved four projects to meet this need, which combined, will cost taxpayers $788 million, plus interest, and the as-of-yet unknown cost of building 230 miles of water pipe as infrastructure.
Of this amount, $518 million represents the cost of building two wells into the Lower Floridan Aquifer (LFA), where the water is salty and saturated with sulfate. The cost to run and maintain what amounts to two desalination plants in Polk County is unknown. Even cities on the coast have been hesitant to rely to heavily on desalination plants because they can be very expensive. In places like the Florida Keys, LFA wells are used in the absence of other options.
One set of LFA wells is nearly complete near Frostproof. The second set is being built near Lakeland. On Jan. 16, Team One spokesperson Mary Thomas told the PRWC board that engineers are planning on testing some of the water from the LFA around Lakeland in April.
To do this, they will need to suck around three million gallons of sulfate saturated salt water out of the ground. Once that happens, though, engineers are not sure what to do with that water. PRWC attorney Ed de la Parte recommended setting aside $50,000 in taxpayer money to purchase land through eminent domain to dump this water on the ground.
The board unanimously agreed to this plan without discussion.
Collectively, the four proposed solutions to the water problem are expensive and will likely lead to tax increases and larger water bills, Polk City Mayor Joe LaCascia has said — and that is not the only reason why others have questioned the plan.
Combined, Team One engineers say the four projects will produce around 60 million gallons per day, even though the projected need is less than 40 million gallons per day. In response, Beltran told the board these projects would not represent a massive oversupply of water, because each project would never run at max capacity, but rather be brought online in small increments over time.
Polk County Commissioner George Lindsey asked Team One staff at what point does building all of this expensive infrastructure not make sense.
“What circumstances would (we) say ‘gee whiz — this is not going to work?’ Or ‘gee whiz — yes it is going to work?’” Lindsey said. “What is the matrix that says go, no-go?”
One PRWC board member, LaCascia, has been somewhat vocal over the past couple of years about solving the water problem in a way that would cost taxpayers very little money. Toward the end of the PRWC meeting Jan. 16, LaCascia passionately spoke for around five minutes about his idea to solve the water crisis.
Previously, Winter Haven Utilities Director Gary Hubbard and Assistant Utilities Director Mike Britt have also made public statements consistent with what Mayor LaCascia said last week.
“Why in God's name are we still allowing people to withdraw water from our aquifer to put on our lawns?” LaCascia asked the board.
Hubbard and Britt have previously said that 15 percent of all Winter Haven residents use 45 percent of potable water. Hubbard said Winter Haven residents use around 10 million gallons per day of potable water. According to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, on average Polk County residents use 68 million gallons per day.
LaCascia suggested prohibiting residential irrigation wells and charging punitive rates for residents who use potable, city-treated water to irrigate lawns. The speculated saving in water used each day could go a long way toward offsetting the expected need before factoring any of the four projects..
The costs of the four proposed projects will filter down to taxpayers in a variety of ways. The City of Winter Haven, for instance, is contractually obligated to pay around 10 percent of all costs associated with PRWC expenditures.
And while there appears to momentum toward all four projects being completed, there is also some pushback.
“Every time I come to one of these meetings, I cannot understand why one person hasn't come up and supported the notion that this makes no sense on the face of this earth,” LaCascia said.
The Polk Regional Water Cooperative will meet again in March.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@scmginc.com.
