Public Education Partnership project making an impact

WINTER HAVEN – Back between 2006 and 2010, Winter Haven High School and Lake Region High School were getting consistent bad grades from state regulators, with both schools receiving more Ds than Cs during that time.
Around that time, former Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President Doug Lockwood started getting feedback from area business leaders about the poor quality of education in the area.
A chamber study was commissioned and concluded that area business leaders could help improve area education. The Winter Haven Public Education Partnership board was formed and in the years since there have been many initiatives completed. One such initiative is taking place now at the PEP Center in the Florence Villa neighborhood of Winter Haven.
The Arts Ensemble Foundation and its’ Growing Positively program volunteers have organized a three-month long enrichment project for “at risk” kids who use the PEP Center for after school care. Local artists, musicians, athletes and professionals will be paired with kids as mentors. Some of the artists are also helping to make the PEP Center more colorful, painting many of the doors with help from the kids.
Recently Polk State College basketball coach Brandon Giles brought some of his players to mentor the kids one on one and give away a few basketballs.
“I volunteered to show these kids their creative side,” said PSC student Tyreke Harris. “I feel like it’s important to give back while I am going to school.”
On Dec. 15, PSC staff and students are hosting Education Day where younger students who bring A or B report cards in will be rewarded with a free shirt. Two lucky kids will win a free bicycle.
In addition to tutoring and mentoring kids at the PEP Center, the Winter Haven Public Education Partnership board has played a large role in bringing career academies into Winter Haven High School and Lake Region High School.
Career academies are small schools within the high schools that prepare students with specific job skills, allowing some to graduate with licenses and certifications. The Polk County School Board has approved career academies across the county. Many of these career academies have received national recognition for excellence.
The Winter Haven PEP board has also helped bring the Cambridge Program to Winter Haven High School and Denison Middle School, an advanced placement curriculum.
Since the Winter Haven PEP board has formed, Winter Haven High School has only received one D in 2016. Lake Region High School has not had a D since 2011.
