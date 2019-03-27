POLK COUNTY – On March 19, county commissioners scheduled a public hearing for April 16 to amend the 2008 Polk County Property Maintenance Ordinance.
The ordinance from 2008 prohibits using private land as open storage of junk, debris, abandoned vehicles and overgrown lots. It allows for code enforcement officers to warn landowners to correct the problem within 10 days or face penalties.
Recently the county entered into a contract with a vendor to remove items in violation of this ordinance but said contract provides for payment of a “mobility fee” that was not part of the 2008 ordinance. Commissioners want to amend the ordinance to include this mobility fee.
For example, if a property owner does not correct a violation within 10 days, the code enforcement officer initiates the process of having a vendor come out to pick up the mess, the abandoned car, or mow an overgrown lawn.
If the property owner corrects the problem after 10 days but before the vendor arrives, the property owner would still be responsible for paying the vendor to drive out to the property in question.
County staff would be legally able to place a lien on the private property to recover any fees not paid by the property owner 90 days after the fact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.