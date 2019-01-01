WINTER HAVEN – A piano donated to the Winter Haven Cultural Arts Advisory Committee was placed in front of Potthast Studios in downtown Winter Haven Friday, Dec. 21.
Anybody who likes to tickle the ivories can sit down and crank out a tune for free.
Lakeland artist Carol Hughes volunteered her time to painting and sealing it, Outer Space Gallery donated supplies and committee member Kurtis Flanders did much of the legwork getting the piano placed.
Interns with the City of Winter Haven Information Technology department donated time helping to offload the heavy piano and placing it in front of Potthast Studios.
Organizers are hoping the sealant will keep out the weather elements so the piano will remain downtown for a long time.
“I think it will be a nice way to enhance the downtown area,” Potthast Studios owner Mike Potthast said. “Hopefully many people will enjoy it.”
