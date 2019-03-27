POLK COUNTY – Through their union, teachers in Polk County have been lobbying the county school board for pay raises since 2017, when there was a long negotiation involving expensive lawyers and multiple late night mediation hearings.
At the time, the school board said a lack of state funding was the reason it could not authorize teacher pay raises.
Last September, the Polk Education Association — the local teacher’s union — tried to negotiate for raises again. This time, the school board cited the rising cost of health insurance as a reason for not authorizing a substantial raise.
The two sides agreed to school staff getting $300 per year cost of living allowance raises (COLA), but for many the COLA raise did not offset the higher insurance costs. Married teachers were asked to pay an additional $171 per month for spousal health insurance costs, for example. Teachers with kids on their plan had to pay $10 per month for each child.
During a March 19 Polk County School Board work session, Polk County Schools Associate Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Michael Perrone said that this fiscal year, health insurance costs will be going up again.
Perrone said that, over the past two years, the amount of health insurance claim payouts have skyrocketed, taking the insurance fund reserve from more than $11 million in the black to $10,281,607 in the red.
Polk County School Board Member Kay Fields asked if this deficit would limit the ability to authorize a teacher pay raise again this year. School Board Chairman Lynn Wilson said it would.
“We will have to do the same thing this year,” Wilson said.
Polk County School Board Member Billy Townsend expressed frustration with the response.
“This is a failure at the management level,” Townsend said. “It’s not the union’s fault, not the employees’ fault, but they will suffer. It’s going to suck, it’s going to hurt — it needs to be known that there were people not taking care of business here.”
Townsend went on to apologize to school staff and blamed past school boards for not solving this problem when he brought it up last year. School Board Member Lori Cunningham and Fields both said Townsend’s words were offensive.
“Maybe we need historical training,” Fields said.
Fields, Cunningham and Wilson countered that past school boards could not have predicted that insurance claims would skyrocket over the past two years.
In 2018, teacher and school board contributions toward staff health care totaled $107,952,401, but expenses were $120,225,994. The school board had the same problem in 2017, when expenses exceeded income by around $9 million.
Some of the members expressed support for requesting the public to vote to approve an expansion of the half cent sales tax as a solution.
