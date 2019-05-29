WINTER HAVEN – On May 17, John Greg Wood, a pioneer in Winter Haven real estate development, passed away — one day after his 95th birthday.
Wood moved to Winter Haven after World War II to work as a civilian pilot instructor at Bartow Airbase. Not long after, Wood started building homes in the Inwood and Jan Phyl Village neighborhoods. During his lifetime, Wood built many other homes in the southeast quadrant of the city.
Fellow World War II fighter pilot Maj. Jack Hallett met Wood at Bartow Air Base as a fellow civilian trainer after the war and the two remained friends for more than 60 years.
“When the base closed (Wood) was smart enough to build a house,” Hallett said. “Then he sold that house and he built two houses, and he built four houses, then he bought some property and he built eight houses. We were all taking naps having a wonderful time because we worked half a day but he was smarter than the rest of us.”
Hallett shared several stories about Wood for friends and family in attendance during a celebration of life service at Heartland Church in downtown Winter Haven last week.
“We laughed like hell over nothing,” Hallett said. “We would get like school girls and we just laughed and had a wonderful time together. I’m going to miss the guy. I’m going to miss him terribly. How do you replace friends like that? At our age this is going to happen and I guess I will have to go through it, but I just love the guy and I will miss him.”
Two years after his first son was born, Wood built his first home in 1954 and started building houses full time in 1959. The Cypresswood subdivision off Dundee Road, the Lakewood subdivision in between Lake Link and Lake Otis, the Woodpointe Drive neighborhood in Garden Grove all illustrate how Wood made a difference while he was alive.
Wood fathered a son who, in addition to carrying out the family real estate business, also served in the Florida House of Representatives. John Wood Jr. said some of his father’s ashes would be sprinkled near the North Dakota farm where his father grew up.
“Those who knew him knew a man that inspired others,” Wood said.
Thomas Wood Jr. said he needed to sit on a few books to see over the dashboard when he started flying with his grandfather at an early age.
Thomas said his grandfather was the ultimate party host, a gentleman cattle farmer, the kind of grandfather who always wore a Santa hat on Christmas.
“He departed knowing he was loved,” Thomas said.
The patriarch of the Wood family was a regular at Southeast Eatery Restaurant on Garden Grove Road and the Ruby Tuesday on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. According to his son, Wood enjoyed watching Fox News and the stock market.
“The old aviator brought it in for a landing on his own terms,” John Wood Jr. said. “As my nephew said, dad hung on for his 95th birthday and on the next day he went to be with Jesus.”
