POLK COUNTY – On November 23, 2018, 76-year-old Loretta Pickard of Lakeland called 911 and said she thought her log cabin was on fire.
Roughly 20 minutes later, the operator heard Pickard as she burned alive. Multiple firefighters were on scene at the time.
Three days later, in the aftermath of the tragedy, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd asked County Manager Jim Freeman to look into the matter.
On May 6, a 242-page third party investigation of the incident was made public. The report gives a thorough account of what happened that night. Its conclusions include that Polk County Fire Rescue’s call volume, lack of leadership experience, lack of regular training and lack of confidence in leadership may have played roles in the tragedy.
Former Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Tony Stravino resigned at the onset of a May 7 public hearing to discuss the final report. Interim Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Weech, who was recently promoted to take over as chief, has called the investigative report a road map for changes.
What happened
“I’m here alone and I’m on a walker,” Pickard told the emergency operator at the onset of the fire.
Polk County Fire Rescue Engine 6, in north Lakeland, was dispatched to the fire in a backup fire truck that did not have a properly working radio. Former PCFR Captain James Williams, an engineer and a firefighter started the 7.3 mile drive to the burning home, in the rural Rockridge area of the county.
First responders could hear the dispatcher on the radio, but could not see what the operator was typing into the system.
The dispatcher said several times that a person was trapped inside the building but the investigation concluded that Williams may have been overwhelmed at the time — that he was confused and that this information did not sink in. The investigation revealed that Williams was promoted recently and also that he did not have much experience. Williams did not bring any tools that could have helped him breach inside the home, for example, and he did not order his engineer or firefighter to drive a water tender truck to the fire along side Engine 6.
The log cabin, surrounded by tall trees, filled up with smoke as Engine 6 raced to the scene. The operator told Pickard help was on the way and instructed her to get down on the floor where there was less smoke. Pickard told the operator that she was unable to get on the floor, that she had lost her walker, and that she had sat down on a dining room chair. Pickard told the operator that she could not get outside of her home.
As Engine 6 got close, responders realized no address was displayed on the road. Staff on Engine 23, which was also responding to the fire, suggested they try going up a dirt road using landmarks. It was challenging to get the fire truck up the tree-lined, 1000-foot dirt road. Seeing the flames, the first three firefighters on scene realized they had found the fire but they could not get the fire truck beyond a narrow Whispering Pines Ranch sign. The closest fire hydrant was 6.5 miles away.
Williams ordered his engineer to start laying fire hose down the 300-foot driveway and ordered his firefighter to help him walk around the cabin to assess the situation. Williams reported the house was half engulfed in flames when they first arrived, particularly the rear of the cabin and the side of the cabin where a power pole was arching. Trees overhead were catching on fire, also, and dropping hot embers all over the property.
Two doors to the cabin appeared to be blocked. Over the radio, Williams said when Engine 23 arrived there would be enough first responders to do a rescue attempt.
When Engine 23 arrived, the officer in charge agreed that the fire was too out of control to go inside the cabin. Radio traffic indicated that those on scene still were not sure that someone was trapped inside, even though their dispatcher had repeatedly said there was.
Approximately 20 seconds after Engine 23 arrived, the operator heard Pickard perish. Three minutes after the Engine 23 officer ruled that the fire was out of control, a battalion commander made the same conclusion.
“The possibility does exist that there was a very short period of time when the living space of the home could have still been entered by responders and a rescue attempt made,” the investigators concluded. “It must also be stated though that due to the escalation of the fire at this point, the chances of this rescue attempt being successful was improbable, and a high probability exists that this incident could have claimed the lives of two firefighters if they became disoriented in the smoke or if the structure collapsed while they were inside.”
The report further concluded that, “Although the technical processing of this call was not perfect, it was quite good given the extraordinary circumstances.”
Media reports surrounding this tragedy have largely painted Polk Fire Rescue in a negative light, particularly with regard to allegations that Williams used his cell phone to post video of the fire on social media.
The Pickard family has filed a confidential legal petition for wrongful death. Williams, Stravino and a second firefighter all resigned.
Lessons learned
Polk County Fire Rescue has a brochure that it hands out to fire victims called “After the fire,” which lists agencies that help fire victims, numbers to call for various services and advice on how to handle a tragedy.
The investigation reveals that many Polk County Fire Rescue first responders have been negatively affected by the recent negative attention from this situation.
The investigators interviewed around 30 staff and concluded that “a majority of these officers were concerned with officer training, mentoring and development.”
The investigators evaluated 634,144 PCFR records from 2015 to 2018 and concluded that, of the 32 fire stations and 13 EMS stations in the county, 11 of those stations have staff who are out on calls more than 30 percent of the time.
“As the population ages, this will create an increase in service demand for emergency medical services which are already struggling to meet current demand,” the report concluded.
According to officials, both county fire stations in Winter Haven are included among the 11 determined to be overworked. One of the Winter Haven stations has two EMS units assigned, both of which are overworked. The same is true for the two stations in Haines City.
The remaining stations referenced are near Lakeland.
Last year the county commission voted to increase property taxes by around $120 million over the course of 10 years, mostly to address call volume of fire and EMS calls. Recently, Polk County Commission Chairman George Lindsey said the public should expect new fire impact fees ordinances this October.
Explosive population growth in the county is causing problems similar to this. And, as the Polk community continues to grapple with the tragedy, leaders are committing to harnessing its lessons as a means to improve.
“The Board of County Commissioners is committed to addressing each of the 24 recommendations for improvement,” Lindsey said. “I have also asked that the consultants return in 18-24 months to review our progress. I do not want this single incident to define this department and its dedicated staff who answer over 100,000 calls per year.”
