The president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch, the nonpartisan taxpayer research institute and government watchdog, wants Floridians to know they’re getting their bang for their buck when it comes to the Florida College System.
Dominic Calabro and his team at Florida TaxWatch released an assessment that studied a decade’s worth of data regarding the system, which encompasses Florida’s 28 locally-governed public colleges, including Polk State College.
“It’s low cost, high-quality — it’s a great return on investment,” Calabro said. “By every basic measure, Florida’s College System is absolutely one of the best bargains in the country.”
More commonly referred to as community colleges, the study explained that such institutions — generally offering two-year degrees, in addition to certificates and some four-year degrees — are the access-point for more than 800,000 Floridians to higher education each year.
And while Florida’s universities enjoy a more prominent profile, Calabro said the Florida College System has proven itself crucial in regards to keep the state’s workforce competitive.
“You’ve got to kind of look at the Florida College System as the workhorse of Florida’s postsecondary institutions,” Calabro said.
Some of the numbers cited in the report reenforce Calabro’s enthusiastic assessment. For instance, students experience increased expected work-life earnings — from $491,777 to $838,023 — and a repayment of total cost time of between just 2.5 to 3.8 years.
Per the study, the higher work-life salaries earned by degree holders compared to high school completers, compared with the public investment in the system, translates to a return of $10.80 to $15.42 in increased Florida Gross Domestic Product for every $1 invested and generates nearly 10,000 new jobs.
The prominent vote of confidence from TaxWatch was welcomed by school officials around the state, including Polk State President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti.
After all, Polk State boasts the second highest jobplace and continuing-education rate in the Florida College System at 96.9 percent.
“At Polk State College, 80 percent of students graduate with zero student-loan debt and, on average, earn wages that are 2.3 times higher than the average entry-level wage for Polk County,” Falconetti said. “The ability of our students to achieve quality higher education, earn successful careers, and do so without burdensome debt allows them to become the key drivers of economic growth for our communities and the State of Florida.”
Expanding upon the findings his staff encountered, Calabro — whose own post-secondary education began at a Florida College System school (Broward College) — said that with less bureaucracy, the 28 schools are able to quickly adapt to the needs of the workforce in Florida.
“They are very responsive, not only to the issues and demands of the workforce, but also the speed and flexibility with which they achieve it,” Calabro said.
Calabro said that he is optimistic that the Legislature, which is in session, and the new administration under Governor Ron DeSantis, will be receptive to the implications of the report and act accordingly. Most, if not all, of Florida’s colleges are seeking increased funding.
Polk State, for example, is looking to increase funding for academic advisers — something school officials see as crucial to student success.
Based on the report, at least, any such increased spending would likely be wellspent.
“I think, for the last few years, the (Florida) College System has been a little bit of a stepchild,” Calabro said. “We hope this report will give it the kind of proper attention, investment and respect that it is due.”
