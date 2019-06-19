POLK COUNTY – Earlier this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made a decision to temporarily halt all aquatic herbicide spraying of Florida’s lakes and rivers over public concern that the practice was contributing to algae blooms downstream and negatively impacting fish population.
When aquatic plants are sprayed with herbicide, they may die, sink and create muck at the bottom which promotes algae growth. FWC staff hosted public meetings in February in Kissimmee, Okeechobee, Sebring and Eustis.
“We should be able to come up with a solution to this that isn’t going to endanger our future population and children,” FWC Commissioner Gary Nicklaus said.
In March, FWC staff issued a press release stating that the commission would begin using fewer herbicides and rely more heavily on manual labor to remove aquatic vegetation. Additionally, it announced it would be implementing habitat management plans for individual lakes, forming overwatch groups, developing pilot programs and communicating more with the public.
Months later, many local fisherman and environmentalists say that, now that the hearings are over, nothing has changed.
Several weeks ago, area videographer Mike Knepper and local fisherman Scott Wilson posted drone footage online to help demonstrate what area lakes look like a few days after they are sprayed.
According to Knepper and Wilson, FWC contractors were paid to spray herbicides and kill water lettuce in the northwest quadrant of Lake Kissimmee for eight hours a day for two weeks in April. Both said the water lettuce was covered “like an umbrella” by an aquatic plant called spatterdock and that the contractors killed hundreds of acres of spatterdock to kill off a small amount of water lettuce.
Footage in the video appears to show contractors spraying bird nests on islands on the lake and shorelines where many other animals live. Use of aquatic herbicides kills snails, which birds and fish eat, leading to lower fish populations, explained Knepper and Wilson.
“They just showered the plants with all the poison,” Knepper said. “Even when they hit open water, they don’t shut the hose off. Why would you spray an island with dozens of bird nests in the middle of nesting season? It’s like they are intentionally trying to kill our wildlife. These birds eat aquatic plants.”
Scott Wilson says he has fished Lake Kissimmee for years. One year, he and his father caught 140 large-mouth bass, ranging in size up to eight pounds.
“The fishery was just phenomenal — it was healthy,” Wilson said. “Now we have been sitting here for better than 45 minutes and I have not heard one fish move.”
Knepper believes the spraying is criminal, suggesting the contractors for FWC be prosecuted for killing thousands of birds, snails and fish across the state.
Knepper and Wilson are not alone with their concerns, either. Dozens of state residents testified during the four public hearings. VIdeo records from the meetings show that some appeared to be standing room only.
One Sebring resident said Lake Istokpoga, in Highlands County, was as brown as “an unflushed public bathroom” as a result of the herbicide and that a duck has not been harvested on the lake since 2015.
The Sun contacted FWC Southwest Region Public Information Director Melody Kilborn to ask why FWC contractors appeared to be spraying bird nests with herbicide recently.
“We do not have any information that suggests any birds were harmed,” Kilborn said. “Also the FWC has a statutory responsibility to manage invasive plants in Florida’s public waterways. The FWC contractor was managing invasive floating plants near the floating island.”
Mike Knepper regularly posts drone footage from lakes in Florida to his personal Facebook page, and more information and like-minded individuals can be found on the Facebook group “Vote Water” — https://www.facebook.com/groups/votewater/.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
