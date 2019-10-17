The Ridge Community High School football team needed help at the placekicker position.
Athletic director Nick Nixon found a solution for the Bolts in an unexpected place — on the roster of the school’s girls soccer team, which he coaches.
Molly Martin, a sophomore at Ridge who was an all-state girls soccer player as a freshman, got a text from Nixon’s daughter, Olivia, telling her to come to the school to kick the football around.
A day later, she was kicking in front of Ridge football coach Dedrick Dodge and, by the end of the week, Martin was suited up and kicking for the Bolts in their regular season opener against Bartow.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking at first,” Martin admits. “I kind of thought I was going to die — but not anymore.”
On Aug. 23, Martin became the first girl in program history to score a point for the Bolts as she connected on five-of-seven extra-point attempts — including the very first one she took.
Playing in front of the large crowd that comes with Friday night lights in Florida, and with several family members and friends in the stands, it was a good feeling for the newcomer to start her plackicking career off on the right foot.
“It was pretty exciting. A lot of people went out (to the game) after they found out that I was going to play, so everyone was cheering for me,” Martin said. “My soccer teammates came out and they made posters.”
Through seven games, the football team at Ridge Community is 3-4 and Martin has made nine extra-points attempts. In practice, coaches say she is automatic from within 30 yards and has comfortably made kicks from 40 yards. In games, there have been blocked attempts and a botched snap or two, but the sophomore has shown poise and is increasingly comfortable in her new role — which comes as no surprise to Nixon.
“I’ve watched her play since she was young and I knew a lot of the stuff she does on the soccer field is no different than kicking an extra-point or a field goal in football,” Nixon explained. “She takes a lot of our set pieces and our direct kicks from distance. The one thing with her is she’s very accurate.”
Soccer, of course, is Martin’s chosen sport — one she has been playing for 11 years. Martin was part of a large freshman class for the Bolts last season that helped power the team to a 20-4-1 record. Martin plays center-back for Ridge and Nixon believes she has a bright future in the game.
“I think if she continues to develop … I think she could play Division I soccer,” Nixon explains, noting that the sophomore’s height — she is 5’11” — also works in her favor.
Practice for soccer season starts soon, on Oct. 21, but for now football is the focus. Martin admits to not having been the biggest football fan before this opportunity arose, but is learning quickly. She says that her mom is a big football fan and that, once she realized Martin would be relatively protected in her kicking role, she was very enthusiastic about it.
“At first (my mom) didn’t want me to play, because she thought I was going to get hurt,” Martin said. “But after I went out there she was like ‘you can keep doing this because you have a great team that will keep you protected.’”
Martin says she enjoys the pregame energy she gets from her teammates, saying “everyone is so hyped,” and that it is fun to play in front of the boisterous football crowds, which are larger than what a typical soccer match might attract.
As for those teammates, Martin has picked up a new sport and some new friends, too, saying the team has been welcoming and that her teammates regularly greet her in the hallway.
“I think the boys have accepted her,” Nixon observed. “In any sport, whether you’re a boy or a girl, when you’re new they want you to contribute. They saw right away she can help the team be successful.”
There are some unique circumstances, to be sure — for obvious reasons, Martin dresses for games in a separate room, for instance. But this soccer standout has been accepted as a part of the football program and appreciated for stepping up when the team, and her school, needed it.
“Once they get out on the field, she’s one of them,” Nixon said.
