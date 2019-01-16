Football fans are familiar with the rule that once a team has a 35-point lead on an opponent, the clock does not stop for the rest of the game. There's something similar in high-school soccer, as well.
Once a team has built an 8-0 lead, the game ends. So, even though the record book says the Lake Wales girls soccer team has played 14 games this year, the Highlanders haven't been on the pitch for all of those games. In fact, 10 of their 14 wins have come by soccer's version of the mercy rule.
The closest anyone has come to toppling the undefeated Highlanders was a 5-3 decision over Fort Meade Jan. 4 and a 4-2 win over Winter Haven Nov. 16.
The Highlanders’ undefeated season will get a pretty good test as Auburndale, George Jenkins and Ridge Community – all with impressive records – are on the slate to finish out the regular season. Leading the team offensively is Chanley Pfingston and her 39 goals so far this year.
Hip hip hooray!
Several local squads have qualified for the state cheerleading championships, with that list headed as usual by Bartow. Frostproof also will head to stats, as will Lake Wales, Auburndale, and Ridge Community.
The teams earned their berths during the Region 3 championships at Plant City this past weekend.
Hoops help
Up and coming young basketball players will be able to get some valuable — and free — basketball coaching on Saturday, Feb. 2, when the Winter Haven Recreation Department staff hosts its annual Basketball Skills Saturday event.
The event is open to youngsters ages 6 to 13, and lunch will be provided by Hungry Howies. Players will get instruction in ball-handling, shooting, defense and passing. Pre-registrations can be made by calling 863-291-5675. The event will be held at the Winter Haven Cultural and Recreation Center on MLK Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.