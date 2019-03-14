Polk’s two professional winter sports teams are winding down their regular season — one of which has been pretty good and another which was pretty much wiped out with injury.
The Lakeland Magic will close their regular season with a threegame homestand starting March 19 with a visit from the Windy City Bulls, followed by a March 22-23 doubleheader against the Raptors 905.
Tipoff for all three games is at 7:05 p.m. at the RP Funding Center.
The Orlando Magic’s G-League affiliate is currently second in the Eastern Division — and playoff- bound. The Major Arena Soccer League Florida Tropics also have three home games left, but are not looking at the postseason after a string of major injuries depleted their line- up.
The Kansas City Comets will visit both March 17 and 30, and the finale will be against the defending three-time league champion Baltimore Blast on April 6.
EVA EVENT FOR LIFE
Lake Eva Park is a busy and popular place — hosting lots of events — but perhaps none more important than the annual Relay for Life which will take over the place this coming Friday.
Festivities run from 6 to 10 p.m. with games and food and music, all to benefit the American Cancer Society.
GOLFING FOR GOOD
Speaking of doing good, the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic — an event on the LPGA’s Symetra Tour — tees off for three-days this weekend at the County Club of Winter Haven. “Florida’s Natural has been the biggest charitable contributor of any title sponsor we have on the Symetra Tour and their good deeds extend far beyond the course,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour. “It has been amazing to see this event grow in such dramatic fashion and continue to play an important role in the growth of our players, but also the community it serves.” A total of 125 pros on the Symetra Tour are entered into the event.
Nikki Hayde, President of the Florida’s Natural Growers Foundation, notes that group has donated $1.8 million to local organizations and initiatives since the event’s inception.
Golf starts each morning at 8 a.m., and Lauren Kim is back to defend her title. Tickets are $10 and available each day at the course.
