BURNED LATE – Well, that didn't last long. Webber International, which cracked the NAIA's Top 25 football poll, the same week that Southeastern fell out of it, lost to the Fire last Saturday at Denison Stadium, 20-17. A 35-yard field goal as the gun sounded was the difference for Southeastern. Webber was undefeated going into the game. Kwamaine Brown was the Warriors star, rushing for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
BURNED LATE, II – Kathleen saved their best for last against Winter Haven, the first of two barn-burners this weekend at the local stadium. The Red Devils scored on a pass play of better than 60 yards in the final 30 seconds to grab a 14-10 win over the Blue Devils. Javon Thomas had a big night, going over 130 yards on the ground and scored the host's only touchdown.
STILL SAINTLY – All Saints is hoping for a third-straight state title this year, and their march continues on, undefeated after a wild 48-27 shootout win at Lake Mary Prep last Friday. Luke Greenman threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth as the Saints pulled away after leading just 26-21. The win was their fifth straight to open the 2018 season. Will Garcia added the sixth score.
