LAKE WALES – Interested in selling your stuff at the largest annual yard sale in Polk County? Sign up now before it’s too late!
This year the event is Saturday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. until around 3 p.m.
There are seven sites along the 39-mile Ridge Scenic Highway corridor where vendors pay $10 per spot in advance to sell their wares. Food vendors pay $25 in advance. If spots are still available on the day of the event, and they generally sell out each year, non-food vendors can purchase a slot for $15.
Money raised during the fundraiser goes to the Ridge Scenic Highway “Corridor Management Entity,” administered by a Polk Transportation Organization staff member who helps keep Ridge Scenic Highway designated as a Florida Scenic Highway. Several volunteer board members help to market the yard sale each year.
The Ridge Scenic Highway Board members generally work toward preventing the highway from becoming yet another strip mall haven and lobbying to maintain the rural landscape.
According to the State Historic Preservation Office, there are 27 national registered historic places, sites, and structures located within a mile of Ridge Scenic Highway.
Before there were six-lane roads and interstates, Ridge Scenic Highway was a dirt road that connected farms along the hills of the ridge. Did you know that the ridge is the highest ground in Florida and that thousands of years ago it was the only part of what is now Florida that was not submerged under water?
Ridge Scenic Highway has been a popular eco-tourist destination for motorcycle enthusiasts, history buffs and those who would rather take back roads for years.
To help keep it that way and sell your stuff at the same time, contact the following site leaders: in Haines City contact St. Ann Church; in Lake Hamilton contact Doug at planner@townoflakehamilton.com; in Dundee contact Pat at dundeeumc@yahoo.com; in Lake of the Hills contact Ed at edwardesteve@gmail.com; in Lake Wales contact Bart at bdelcamp@cityoflakewales.com or Renee at jwarnet@hotmail.com; and in Frostproof contact Kelly at info@frostproofmainstreet.com.
For more information, check out www.ridgescenichighway.com
