Auburndale was expected to be one of the top boys soccer teams in the area, and so far the Bloodhounds haven't disappointed, especially on defense.
True, they get plenty of offense – standout Noah Sims has 10 goals so far, with teammate Ducarmel Jeannestin netting 14 more to lead the team. But in goal, senior Dawson Hinkle has pretty much been a brick wall, allowing just two goals all season for the Hounds (8-0).
The team will fly cross-country this week to compete in a prestigious two-day event in Torrey Pines, Calif., before coming home. A Jan. 22 match against Lakeland Christian might be Auburndale’s toughest local test before the playoffs start.
As for other area teams, if Lake Wales wins a district title in Class 3A, District 11, it will have earned it. The district is a small group – just Hardee, Poinciana and Sebring are in it – but all four teams are strong.
Winter Haven recently snapped a three-game skid with a district win over Liberty. Daniel Miranda and Carson Hoben have been pacing the offensive effort for the Blue Devils.
Ridge Community had one of the more wild games on the Ridge this fall, dropping a 6-5 decision to Haines City despite a three-goal effort by Jarhed Martinez.
Bartow is 5-5, and got there in an unusual way, winning its first five matches and dropping the next five.
Lake Region has been in every game it has played so far, and will be in Fort Meade Dec. 21. The Thunder's largest margin of victory has been four goals, and their largest defeat was the same, against Auburndale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.