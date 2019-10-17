Recently, the fall high school sports season centered around one specific theme – county competition.
From cross country (where Lake Wales’ boys team put forth another strong performance) to golf (where Bartow High’s Bryce Walker added another individual title to his resume) to swimming (where Winter Haven posted a pair of top-four team finishes), Polk County events highlighted the early portion of the October schedule for girls and boys.
And, as always, they helped pave the way for upcoming fall state tournaments.
Here is a recap of Polk County tournaments/meets from earlier this month:
CROSS COUNTRY
Lake Region High School hosted the 2019 Polk County High School Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 12, as Lake Wales emerged victorious in the 16-team boys field and Frostproof High’s Cristal Gomez crossed the finish line first in the Varsity Girls race.
Lake Wales – which one week earlier participated at the Great American Cross Country Festival in North Carolina – took home a county title after averaging 16 minutes, 41 seconds, over its five scorers. The Highlanders totaled 28 points en route to top honors as Lakeland Christian (109), McKeel Academy (119), Auburndale (123) and Haines City (158) were grouped closely together in the next four spots.
Anderson Denton (15:40.40), Mac Updike (16:00.40) and Ladarius Tellis (16:35.00) led a 1-2-3 sweep for Lake Wales. Landon Morales contributed an eighth-place time of 17:17.40 and Joey Torres finished 14th overall in 17:50.10.
Auburndale’s Jamill Vazquez (16:47.20) and Lake Region’s Michael Collins (16:55.20) ran fifth and sixth, respectively, and Arnaldo Vera (17:17.70) of Haines City came in ninth. Top-20 performances were also turned in by Haines City’s Payson Keown (12th, 17:38.80), Auburndale’s Dylan Loser (17th, 17:55.70), Frostproof’s Anthony Garcia (18th, 17:59.10) and Winter Haven’s Mario Tullis II (19th, 18:05.00).
Winter Haven (193), Lake Region (208) and Frostproof (224) completed the top-10 boys standings. Additionally, Bartow recorded a 414 total and Fort Meade followed at 448.
Lake Wales placed 28th (666 points) as a team during the Great American Cross Country Festival’s prestigious Boys Race of Champions, and in that event Denton eclipsed the 15-minute mark with a third-place overall time of 14:57.30. The Great American Festival was conducted Oct. 5 at the WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary, N.C.
In the Polk County Varsity Girls five-kilometer race, Gomez (18:55.36) was the lone runner to best the 19-minute mark. Auburndale’s Kya Cadieu clocked a fifth-place time of 20:06.31 and Frostproof’s Gabriella Rybinski was eighth overall in 21:02.36.
Auburndale (128), Frostproof (129) and Lake Region (164) were separated by 36 points in the lower half of the eight-team standings. George Jenkins won the team championship with 35.
Top-25 individual times includes Lake Region’s Jordan Lenarz (16th, 22:01.85), Lake Wales’ Autumn Kloth (21st, 22:34.50) and Bartow’s Autumn Martin (23rd, 22:47.94).
Florida High School Athletic Association district meets are scheduled for next week. Those involving area girls and boys teams include Class 4A-3 (Al Lopez Park in Tampa) and Class 1A-4 (Lakeland’s Holloway Park) on Tuesday, Oct. 22; Class 2A-6 (Bishop Verot High) on Thursday, Oct. 24; and Class 4A-4 (North Port High) and Class 3A-4 (Lake Region High) on Saturday, Oct. 26.
GOLF
Cleveland Heights Golf Course in Lakeland hosted the 2019 Polk County High School Girls and Boys invitationals. The girls played Friday, Oct. 4, while the boys battled wet conditions on Monday, Oct. 7.
Bartow High senior Bryce Walker posted a 4-under-par 68 on Cleveland Heights’ Azalea and Camellia courses for his second county low-medalist honor in three seasons. Walker also recorded his second consecutive Crutchfield-Hawkins individual title last month by shooting a 3-under 69 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club (Turtle Run Division) in Sebring.
Bartow finished only three strokes behind Polk County team champion George Jenkins, which posted a winning 313 score.
Three days earlier, Lakeland High’s girls team defended its county championship. The girls tournament featured a combination 9-hole team event and 18-hole individual event on Cleveland Heights’ Azalea and Bougainvillea courses.
FHSAA district tournaments began this week – results were unavailable at press time – and included the girls and boys Class 1A-8 event at The Country Club of Winter Haven. Regional tournaments tee off next week.
SWIMMING
Rowdy Gaines Pool in Winter Haven marked the site of the 2019 Polk County High School Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, Oct. 12.
With 69 total entries spanning 34 athletes, the Winter Haven Blue Devils placed third in the boys standings (122 points) and fourth in the girls (139). McKeel Academy (231) earned its first-ever boys county title, while Lakeland (241) edged George Jenkins (227) for the girls crown.
Fifth-place Haines City (61), Bartow (40), All Saints’ Academy (34), Lake Region (17), Auburndale (14), Lake Wales (5) and Frostproof (1) helped complete the 14-team girls standings. The final boys standings included fifth-place All Saints’ Academy (63), Haines City (58), Bartow (51), Lake Wales (45), Lake Region (43) and Auburndale (19).
Among the county champions were All Saints’ Academy’s Will Harding (53.81 in the boys 100-yard butterfly) and divers Haley Henson of Winter Haven (186.85 points) and Nick Tolento of Lake Wales (299.50).
