For the second straight season, Lake Wales High’s girls varsity golf team will be part of the Florida High School Athletic Association State Championships.
The Highlanders are once again headed to Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills for the Class 2A finals. Lake Wales will have had nearly two weeks to prepare for the two-day event — scheduled for Nov. 5-6 at Mission Inn’s par-72 Las Colinas Course — following its first-place regional performance in Orlando on Oct. 22.
October proved to be a successful month for the Highlanders, who won the 2A-8 district title by seven strokes at Schalamar Creek Golf & Country Club in Lakeland. That preceded a strong performance at the Region 2 tournament hosted by Dubsdread Golf Course.
Lake Wales posted a 338 team score at Dubsdread — 12 shots better than runner-up McKeel Academy and 25 in front of third-place Bishop Moore — as runner-up Reeya Patel posted a round of 75, Jayani Patel contributed a 78 and Ria Patel had an 85. Auburndale placed sixth in the Class 2A-Region 2 standings at 443, with Emily Grabill (96) emerging as the Bloodhounds’ top scorer.
Lake Wales finished 10th (379-395-774) at the 2018 Class 2A state finals. Reeya Patel led the way with an opening-round 86 and two-day total of 174.
Dubsdread also marked the site of the Class 2A-Region 2 boys tournament where Lake Wales finished fourth (363) out of 11 schools. Clay Jacobs paced the Highlanders with an 86 and teammate Cade Scarborough carded an 88.
Elsewhere, The Legends at Orange Lake in Kissimmee hosted the Class 3A-Region 2 boys tournament on Oct. 22. A total of five teams and five individuals qualified for the 3A state championship from the talented field, which coupled with The Legends course presented a challenge for Bartow standout Bryce Walker as well as Winter Haven High’s team.
Walker’s attempt to reach the state finals came up short after a 5-over-par 77. A bogey at the par-5 fourth (No. 1 handicap hole) was part of a 39 on the front, while the back nine included five bogeys plus birdies at Nos. 13 and 17.
The region’s three automatic individual qualifiers shot 72 or lower, while Jake Nicholson of George Jenkins and Nashawn Tyson of South Fork both received at-large bids to the state finals after posting rounds of 73.
The top finisher among Winter Haven’s four golfers was Rease Thompson, who tied for 31st place at 6-over 78.
The Winter Haven and Bartow girls teams placed 11th and 12th, respectively, during the Class 3A-Region 2 tournament at West Orange Country Club. Meanwhile, All Saints’ Academy finished eighth overall at the Class 1A-Region 2 tournament (hosted by Providence Golf & Country Club) as J.R. Giammatteo carded a 6-over 78 and Aaron Dewitt shot 80.
Cross country runners enter regional stage
It’s on to the FHSAA regional meets for many area cross country programs.
Last week marked district races where the goal was a top-10 team finish or a top-30 individual showing. Most notably, Lake Region High hosted the Class 3A-District 4 competition this past Saturday where Lake Wales, Auburndale and the Thunder were in the field.
Lake Wales (fourth, 115), Auburndale (fifth, 137) and Lake Region (eighth, 189) were among the team qualifiers in the 3A-4 boys race. The three schools were also prominent in the individual standings as Lake Wales’ Anderson Denton (16:25.38), Mac Updike (16:37.73) and Ladarius Tellis (17:07.33) crossed 1-2-4, Lake Region’s Michael Collins (17:11.45) was fifth and Auburndale’s Jamill Vazquez (17:17.11) and Solomon LeFleur (17:47.65) were sixth and 10th, respectively.
Auburndale senior Kya Cadieu finished ninth (20:48.94) in the Varsity Girls race, helping the Bloodhounds take sixth place (151) in the team standings. Lake Region came in eighth with 251, three points behind East River and one ahead of Palm Bay Heritage.
Frostproof’s girls and boys posted top-10 team finishes during the Class 2A-District 6 meet on Oct. 24 at Fort Myers Bishop Verot High. The girls came in sixth place with 164 points – led by individual winner Cristal Gomez (19:04.57) and Gabriella Rybinski (seventh, 20:52.04) – and the boys were seventh (190) as freshman Anthony Garcia placed 12th in 18:03.88.
Ninth-place Haines City (276) and 10th-place Winter Haven (282) were separated by six points during the Class 4A-District 3 boys meet held at Al Lopez Park in Tampa on Oct. 22. Meanwhile, Fort Meade sophomore Miguel Reyes clocked a 25th-place time of 20:24.24 at the Class 1A-District 4 boys race conducted Oct. 22 at Holloway Park in Lakeland.
Regional meets are set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lake Region High (4A-2 and 3A-2) and Lemon Bay (2A-3) and Friday, Nov. 1, at Holloway Park (1A-2). The top eight teams and top 15 runners advance to the FHSAA State Championships on Nov. 9 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.
ASA wins girls volleyball regional opener
All Saints’ Academy advanced in the Class 2A girls volleyball tournament, while Class 6A Winter Haven and Class 1A Fort Meade exited in the opening round.
The fifth-seeded Saints traveled to Palm Bay on Oct. 24 and defeated No. 4 seed Covenant Christian in the Region 2 quarterfinals 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17. ASA advanced to the regional semifinals on Oct. 29 against top-seeded Geneva, by whom All Saints was swept 3-0.
Seventh-seeded Winter Haven dropped a 14-25, 10-25, 20-25 regional quarterfinal decision at No. 2 seed St. Cloud on Oct. 23. Fort Meade hosted a Class 1A regional semifinal the next day, but Williston spoiled the occasion with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-8 victory over the Miners.
At last week’s Central Florida Athletic Conference Varsity Tournament hosted by Excel Christian Academy, Winter Haven Christian celebrated an East Division title. The Lady Warriors then faced West Division champion Faith Christian Academy of Plant City in the final, but results were unavailable at press time.
