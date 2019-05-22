POLK COUNTY – BridgePrep Academy is a charter school corporation that owns more than a dozen charter schools across the state.
BridgePrep staff recently applied to open a multi-lingual charter school in south Lakeland. The Polk County Schools Charter Review Committee recently voted 11-1 to recommend the Polk County School Board deny the application. The committee concluded that another school in south Lakeland was not needed and that there were no local board members, among other concerns.
On April 23 Polk County School Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd made a recommendation to the Polk County School Board not to deny the application, saying that staff had made progress in contract negotiations and that BridgePrep staff were open to addressing local concerns.
That day, the board voted 3-3 and afterward a letter was sent to BridgePrep staff saying their application was not approved. State law says BridgePrep staff only have a certain amount of time to file an appeal.
On May 7, Florida Charter School Alliance lobbyist Ralph Arza mailed Polk County School Board members Lisa Miller and Sara Fortney letters that both school board members described as threatening.
The letters read, in part,“When you took an oath of office you swore to uphold the constitution and laws of the State of Florida. Your position of being opposed to charter schools is not a justifiable reason to oppose the BridgePrep application.”
In a work session before the school board meeting on May 15, Polk County Schools lawyer Wes Bridges told the board that if they wanted to vote on the matter again, they would have to do so that night to avoid any state appeal.
During the work session, Polk County School Board Chair Lynn Wilson told the board he would only entertain a motion for a re-vote that night. At the onset of the school board meeting, Polk County School Board member Kay Fields, who was absent from the April 23 vote, filed a motion for a revote.
The school board voted 4-3 to allow Byrd more time to negotiate a contract acceptable to all parties.
“That was my stance (April 23) and that will still be my stance (May 15) because I know the northeast (area of Polk County),” Byrd said during the work session.
Polk County School Board member Billy Townsend called the vote “cowardly,” saying the vote was not on the May 15 agenda and that the public had a right to be made aware of the vote. Townsend used words like “racist” to describe Arza.
“They want him speaking for them,” Townsend said. “Do you think they would give two darns about your kids? Look what they are doing to elected officials?”
Polk County School Board member Lisa Miller said Arza cost BridgePrep her vote.
“That (letter) just cost Mr. Arza and his company another vote because I won’t change my mind,” Miller said.
Polk County School Board member Sara Fortney alleged that Arza was stalking her and asked the Bartow Police Department to follow her home May 15.
Polk County School Board member Sara Beth Reynolds and the remaining school board members said it made sense to continue contract negotiations and get a school built in the Davenport area, as opposed to losing at appeal and having another school built in Lakeland.
Polk County School Board Chair Lynn Wilson was the deciding vote. Wilson described Arza’s letters as “incredibly inappropriate” but thought a school should be not judged by the actions of its lobbyist.
