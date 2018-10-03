Schools get free shoes

BARTOW – On the first day of October the Bartow Knights of Columbus brought smiles to elementary students when they delivered 106 new pairs of shoes to two schools.
“You should see the smiles on their faces,” said Floral Elementary LPN Teri Camery. “They are just ecstatic every year.”
The Knights delivered 53 pairs of shoes to give away to Floral Avenue Elementary and to Stephens Elementary.
Doing this for the last five years, this year's collection was the largest ever, said Ed Jones, a KOC member.
Usually, the number donated is about 30 for each school.
Collected at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, members donated, the public donated, and Payless in Bartow sold the club shoes at a good price, Leon LaClair, the treasurer of the KOC, said. On top of that, LaClair's wife was a big force in successfully steering the drive this year.
“Kay has certainly kept me on tap (this year),” LaClair said.
Members of the organization ask that people donate new shoes but in a lot of cases, people donate money and club members go out and buy the shoes themselves.
“We appeal to the church for donations and ask them to go out and buy shoes,” said LaClair. “But we buy them too. We shopped for two days.”
On top of collecting the shoes, the club sorted them into boys and girls and by sizes before delivering them.
With this year's drive over, the club is looking into next year's drive. For those interested, contact LaClair through his email at laclair22@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.