THROWDOWN, OR …. – Let's be honest, if we were to enter a CrossFit competition, it would be more apt to call it the throw up and the throwdown. Fortunately, only those who truly qualify will be part of the Central Florida Throwdown Oct. 13 and 14, a CrossFit event at Sun 'N Fun. All the competitions will be staged in an airplane hangar. This is actually the sixth annual and includes everything from weightlifting, rope climbs, handstands and just about everything else that most of us avoid with regularity. All the painful details are atwww.cfthrowdown.com
HELLO MUDDER – If pain isn't your thing, maybe mud is. Clear Springs Ranch will host the Central Florida Tough Mudder event Oct. 13 and 14 as well. It's a 10-mile course with 20 obstacles, so pain is to be expected here as well, it turns out. Their website promises it to be “more kickass than ever.” Uh-huh. Fun to be a spectator at, fun we guess for those to who test themselves too. For the gory, sloppy details, visit www.toughmudder.com.
PLAYOFF PUSH – It's a little early to truly call it a playoff push, but every game starts to take on a bigger and bolder hue as the high school football season pushes on. Key games to watch this week include another hot one at Denison Stadium as Winter Haven hosts Lake Wales. There are some other intriguing and more even matchups on the slate this Friday, even though they might not have huge playoff implications, like Mulberry at Lake Region, Haines City hosting Auburndale.
