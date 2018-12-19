WINTER HAVEN — Scott Robinson has had strong teams during his first three seasons at All Saints Academy.
The boys basketball team for All Saints Academy went 21-5 in 2016-17 and 17-10 in 2017-18.
What he has not had as much of, given the school’s size, is continuity — especially this season. Robinson, who has experience coaching in the college ranks, brings back just four returners from last year’s roster.
In spite of that, the Saints are off to a 4-1 start this fall, behind strong leadership from seniors Jacob Barnett and Ben Greenman.
“We’ve got half of our guys who are returning. It’s difficult, year-after-year, trying to plug guys in — but that’s where you rely on the leadership of your upperclassmen,” Robinson said during practice Dec. 13. “Barnett’s been with me for four years and he’s been part of the building process for our program — he’s a great kid. Ben Greenman is also a senior and they’re two great guys and they do everything that’s asked of them.”
Barnett, a 6-foot-4 forward/center for All Saints, is a force to be reckoned with, especially against teams lacking a player with comparable size. His presence in the paint pairs nicely for an inside-outside game with sophomore guard Zay Mathis.
As a team, All Saints had started 4-0 before an 83-61 loss to St. Petersburg Canterbury (8-2) Dec. 12. Prior to that, the Saints had won their first four games by a combined 143 points.
At the team’s practice Dec. 13, Robinson used the previous night’s loss as motivation for his players, remarking that it could be good for the team in the long run.
“Adversity teaches you a lot,” Robinson said.
All Saints gets a bit of a break for the holiday before returning to action in January with a pair of games Jan. 3-4. For a team that is looking to continue the program’s strong track record of late, Robinson said that what he likes most about his roster is the effort all nine athletes bring.
“They compete,” Robinson said. “They play hard — I’m just trying to get them to tame down a little bit from playing too fast and too aggressive.”
