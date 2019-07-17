During the month of July 2019, Polk County Animal Control is offering a new promotion — “Sizzling Saturdays” — with free pet adoptions every Saturday in July to help adopt out as many wonderful cats and dogs as we can and see them go to loving homes.

Polk Animal Control is located at 7115 de Castro Road in Winter Haven, just off the Polk Parkway at the Winter Lake Road exit, near the landfill. We’re open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You see, Animal Control is not just the county agency that gets called when stray dogs are found, or the agency that investigates bite cases, dangerous dog cases, rabies cases and violations of county ordinances. We adopt out pets six days a week, at a very affordable rate (between $40 and $70 depending on the size of the dog, and $40 for all cats and kittens).

The new July Sizzling Saturday promotion is such a great deal – not only is the adoption fee waived, your new pet will be sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped, and checked and treated for worms, fleas and other parasites.

Your pet will have a valid Polk County license tag and the microchip can be registered with a pet recovery service for only $15 — the necessary paper work is included in your adoption packet.

If you’re thinking you want a pet, but not right now, here’s another option: each December, we host our annual “Pet Fest” with reduced adoption fees. The event also includes pets with Santa photos, special demonstrations, food trucks and bounce houses and pet-related vendors.

If you’re looking for more information about Polk County Animal Control, please visit our website www.polksheriff.org and click on Animal Services, or check us out on Facebook.