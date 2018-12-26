This is a great time of year to remember the importance of staying sober if you plan on driving.
If you drink and drive you are not only risking your life, but endangering the lives of others on the roadways. The safest way to ensure you aren’t endangering lives behind the wheel is to hand the keys to someone else or else take a cab or an Uber.
Don’t plan on “having just one — I’ll be OK.” For every drink, our inhibitions lessen, so it’s even easier to have “just one more.” It’s better to be safe than sorry.
And let’s not forget drugged driving. Driving under the influence of illegal drugs, prescription pain medications, prescription mood-altering medications and “medical marijuana” containing THC can be every bit as dangerous as drinking while driving.
Drugs and alcohol slow a person’s reaction time, altering their perception.
I’m asking everyone to take an extra step to prevent senseless crashes. In addition to keeping yourself from behind the wheel while under the influence, please take a stand against others doing the same. Whether it is for a family member, a friend or just an acquaintance, stand up and say what they need to hear: “Please don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
Crashes happen in an instant. Lives change in an instant. Pain and loss can last a lifetime. Please keep our holidays safe and happy for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.