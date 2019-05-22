According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more children ages 5 to 14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than any other sport.

Properly fitted helmets can reduce the risk of head injuries by at least 45 percent – yet less than half of children 14 and under usually wear a bike helmet.

In Florida, it’s the law for a bicyclist under the age of 16 to wear a properly fitted helmet fastened securely upon their head.

Buying and wearing a bike helmet is not enough, though. One quick rule to remember is to check your ABC’s: A – air in the tires; B – brakes working properly; C – chain is on and tight.

Be sure the seat is at the proper height, and that you have reflectors and lights.

Now that you and your bike are safely equipped, let’s talk about the rules of the road.

Bicycles are considered vehicles, and bicyclists have the same rights — and responsibilities — as any other driver. The law in all 50 states requires bicyclists to ride with the flow of traffic when on the roadway. Bicyclists should use hand signals to let motorists know if they are turning or stopping. Some roads have lanes specially designed for bicycles and we strongly encourage the use of these lanes.

Remember to obey all traffic signs and signals, and do NOT use headphones or operate a bike using a phone. And don’t forget to look both ways before crossing the street.

Whether you’re biking for enjoyment, or heading to school or work, we want you safely arrive at your destination. And don’t forget one more really important thing – if you’re riding at night, please use lights.

Be safe, everyone, and happy cycling.