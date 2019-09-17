Every generation, children occupy themselves with new types of toys and technology.

We’ve gone from books and simple wooden toys to radios, TVs and moving metal toys, to video game consoles and mobile apps.

There is a lot of debating going on now about many of the apps and video games that are available. How much use is too much? Are the games warping a child’s perception of reality? Are they too violent?

I’ll leave those discussions to the experts.

However, I will tell you there is some danger in these games being played online.

When the games are hooked-up to the internet, they can expose your child to people you don’t know from all over the world — and situations you wouldn’t want for your child to experience.

I’m not saying that all of these games are bad, but because these online games involve children and adults in an unsupervised format, it is important to warn you that your child might hear highly inappropriate language, experience bullying or even be contacted by a sexual predator.

Limit the amount of time your child plays these games, and if possible, try to be right there while he or she plays.

Use the parental settings on games and be careful with private information being shared with online players.

Pay attention to the age ratings for games. One of the most popular online games right now is Fortnite. A lot of kids under 10 play the game, but it’s rated for 12 and up. Even still, it may not be appropriate for all 12-year-olds.

Remember, it’s okay to tell your child “no” from time-to-time.

Let them have fun, but let’s keep them safe.