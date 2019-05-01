POLK COUNTY – While introducing Polk County Manager Jim Freeman at the 2019 Polk Vision State of the County event April 23, Polk Sheriff Grady Judd praised the Polk County Commission and the Polk County School Board for leadership associated with making sure the county’s schools are as safe as possible.
After the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Judd was among those appointed to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission — a group of leaders assembled to investigate what happened and make recommendations to try and prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
During his time on the commission over the past year, Judd said he has learned just how different Polk County is compared to other counties in the state.
“I'm shocked beyond belief,” Judd said.
Asked to elaborate what he meant, Judd cited a few examples.
In January, the commission published a 400-page report that concluded faulty police radios and a fragmented 9-1-1 system in Broward County, combined with a lack of training at the Broward County Sheriff's Office, contributed to what some have called a poor response to the Parkland shooting.
During his campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized then Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for not making sure his deputies were trained to respond to an active shooter. The governor has since removed Israel.
Judd said the process of trying to upgrade the police radios in Broward County has been a year-long process of “total failure.” There have been two tragedies in Broward County since 2017 during which time police radios failed to work properly: the Parkland massacre and the Jan. 6, 2017, murder of five people at an airport in Fort Lauderdale.
To upgrade the police radio in Broward County, additional radio towers need to be built. Judd said in the City of Hollywood, the city commission has yet to authorize a tower be built — even with ongoing pressure from the commission, the local school board and a commitment from the Broward County Commission to help fund the project.
Officials also had similar problems in a nearby Broward County municipality, Judd said, and he added that the problems extend beyond Broward County, too.
Of the 67 Florida counties, there are charter schools in multiple counties that have yet to place an armed officer, deputy or guardian on campus during the school day, Judd said. Polk County was the first county to have an armed guardian, officer or deputy in every public school.
“We don't have those problems here,” Judd explained. “The public officials and staff in Polk County are awesome people who care about the community and our most important residents — our children. It's been an absolute train wreck in other parts of the state.”
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission next meets in June. Judd said he is expecting “real fireworks” at the meeting in reference to the fight to upgrade police radios down south.
