In the unincorporated areas of Polk County, we are currently enjoying a 46-year low crime rate. You may have heard me mention that before, but it’s an awesome statistic — and one that really shows how great it is to live here.
On occasion, we’ll see certain crimes increase, and right now we’re seeing that happen with car burglaries. It’s not one particular area of the county. We’re seeing it in parts of Lakeland, Winter Haven, Davenport, and Mulberry — pretty much all over.
As with most crime, prevention is key in stopping it, and with car burglaries, prevention is easy. Most car burglaries around Polk County can be stopped by simply locking your car.
That’s it — most car burglaries in Polk County are done to vehicles that are unlocked.
We’ve seen a lot of security video of car burglaries, and these videos show what we’ve known all along; the burglars walk through a neighborhood approaching parked cars and flip the door handles. If the car is unlocked, they get in and steal what they can. If the car door is locked, they move on to the next car.
Obviously, locking car doors won’t stop all car burglaries; thieves do break windows on occasion. But usually when that happens, the bad guy sees something inside the car that might be valuable.
Given the time of year, maybe everyone could make a resolution to hide their valuables and lock their cars. I guarantee, 2019 would be so much better for everyone but the burglars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.