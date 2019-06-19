Many of us take for granted that, when the new school year rolls around, it’s totally normal for each 5-year-old boy and girl to enroll in kindergarten, then go school shopping with mom or dad to buy new school supplies, backpacks, and clothes.

But, the reality is not everyone has the means to do that. That’s why we are proud to partner with the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County, an organization with a mission to help prepare all children in the county to enter kindergarten with the tools necessary to succeed.

The ELC also helps families enroll their little ones in VPK (voluntary pre-kindergarten) and provides free childcare resources and referrals.

Earlier this year, the ELC asked for our help with a fundraiser– they were interested in having an indoor custom bike show in June, with Geico as their main sponsor. We had to admit that our expertise and knowledge about motorcycles was limited to the ones our Traffic deputies use, but we were happy to provide our Traffic Lieutenant, Tony Allaire, as a chairperson (he also used to ride a motorcycle for us so he is a bit of a bike enthusiast).

Since that initial meeting, we’ve seen a whole group of some really amazing people come together to make this inaugural event happen, and we hope there’s a great turnout.

If you’re a bike enthusiast and are looking for a way to beat the heat, and help some kids, we hope you’ll check out “Wheels of Steel,” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

There will be a custom bike show, with trophies awarded to winners in each category; motorcycle vendors; food and drink concessions; and a ticket drawing for a 2019 custom built Harley-Davidson Sportster.

For more information visit www.cfwheelsofsteel.com.