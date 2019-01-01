As a law enforcement agency, we often caution people about their use of social media. And while there are some things on the internet that can be dangerous, especially for children, social media does have some good things to offer.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office uses three different social media sites to better connect with the community we serve: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The different sites help us reach different demographics, and supplement the information available on our official website.
If you look at our website (www.polksheriff.org), you’ll see that it’s all business. You’ll find details about the people of the Sheriff’s Office, programs we offer, news, and information from the jail and Animal Control.
On our Facebook account (facebook.com/polkcountysheriff), you’ll get updated information about our programs, photos and news. It’s a lot less formal than our website. We often feature our “Warrant of the Day” and live video of news conferences. We allow public and private feedback as well.
We have a lot of fun with our Twitter account (@PolkCoSheriff), often posting amusing comments or pictures, as well as interactions with the community. It’s also used as a way for us to get the word out about breaking news.
Finally, we have an Instagram (@polksheriff). We try to post at least one picture a day here, which usually gives you an inside look at who we are.
Please check them out. As counties and agencies continue to grow, it gets tougher to maintain close relationships. Social media allows us to keep the line of communication open to you.
