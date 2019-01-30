Crimes can happen in the blink of an eye — or a quick “smash” to your car window.
We see it all the time. People running in and out of places and leaving their vehicle for just a few minutes. Sometimes people lock their doors and sometimes they don’t. But please remember, there are thieves who could be watching you, ready to make you their next target.
There’s a trend we’ve been seeing for a while that law enforcement agencies call “Felony Lane.” It’s a crime that typically begins in a parking lot and ends up at the bank.
Thieves will scope out areas where women are known to leave their purse in their car, such as the gym, a daycare, parks, school and, yes, even church. Once the driver leaves the vehicle, the suspect will pull up and then punch a hole in the window and steal the purse or wallet. It happens in less than 60 seconds!
A female accomplice of the thief will then take stolen checks to the farthest lane at the bank drive-through (hence called “Felony Lane”) and cash the checks wearing a wig similar to what is on the stolen driver’s license. Credit cards are also used, often to buy gas.
With this in mind, protect yourself from being a victim.
Always carry your items inside with you wherever you go or put them in the trunk before you arrive at a location. It’s always important to lock your car, too, because many cars are opened every day by thieves just flipping handles.
Lastly, if you’re in a parking lot and notice a suspicious person, call us. If you see something, say something.
You might very well help put a bad guy or gal behind bars.
