Solar cooperative launches in Polk

POLK COUNTY – Do you own your home and want to go solar but have no idea how to start? Help is now available.
Sponsored by Polk County, the City of Bartow, the City of Lake Wales, Bok Tower Gardens, the Sierra Club and others, the non-profit Polk County Solar Co-op launched Sept. 26.
In 2015 Florida resident Mary Dipoye was listening to NPR on the radio when she heard about a solar co-op being set up in Washington, D.C. Soon after she started two similar co-ops in the Orlando area. Since then 38 others have been set up in Florida.
The League of Women Voters of Polk County Solar Planning Committee member Rick Garrity said 1,200 households have benefited from purchasing solar panels on rooftops and backyard through Florida solar co-ops to date, generating 11MW of electricity and offsetting 419M pounds of carbon. Eight other states and DC have similar co-ops.
Garrity said generally speaking, Polk residents can save 10 to 20 percent purchasing solar installations by buying in bulk through the co-op compared with residents who go through the process alone. The co-op process is relatively simple. Sign up online, staff use the internet to evaluate your home and if there is enough sunlight somebody comes out to provide a cost estimate. Residents can then pay in cash or get a loan for the work.
Garrity said an average small home would cost approximately $10K and larger homes could cost around $20K. Southern Alliance for Clean Energy Director Susan Glickman and Polk County resident Charlene Bennett both have solar panels and said power bills went from $350ish to around $10 per month. The savings go toward paying for the solar installation.
If you have the money or qualify for a loan and have enough sunlight reaching your roof or backyard you qualify so long as you are one of the first 225 Polk County residents to sign up, Garrity said.
Bartow City Manager George Long spoke at length about how solar power has already saved Bartow residents millions of dollars over the years. Back around 2010, Bartow residents had one of the highest power rates in the state. Long said because Bartow has many government buildings that do not have to pay property tax, long ago Bartow city commissioners decided to supplement property tax income by selling utilities at a small profit to residents.
Long helped renegotiate power purchasing contracts since being hired, reducing the bulk purchasing rate and negotiating to allow the city to get 10 percent of its’ power from alternative sources.
“Obviously our sites were set on solar,” Long said.
In part from saving money through purchasing solar at a fixed rate, around 2010 Bartow had its’s first ever power rate reduction saving Bartow residents around $3.5M per year. A few months ago the City of Bartow negotiated a contract to purchase a 40-acre solar farm which helped justify the second rate reduction, saving Bartow residents an additional $4.5M per year. Long said in part because of solar, Bartow power rates went from one of the worst rates in the state to the lowest rate in the state.
Long said the Bartow City Commission is now considering purchasing more solar power and by around 2021, 20 percent of the city may be powered by solar energy. The city commission is also in the conceptual phase of trying to power 100 percent of the city with solar over the next 25 years.
“Everybody here today is on the front line of a clean energy revolution,” Susan Glickman said.
The first informational session for the public is Oct. 4 at Bartow City Hall starting at 5 p.m. On Oct. 25 the Lakeland Public Library on Lake Morton Drive will host a session starting at 6 p.m. On Dec. 5 there will be a third informational session in the Lake Wales City Commission Chambers starting at 5:30 p.m.
To sign up for an informational session, to sign up for a solar review of your home or sign up as an installer interested in bidding for the job of installing panels in Polk County, or to take one of the solar tours scheduled for this weekend, see www.solarunitedneighbors.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.