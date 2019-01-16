POLK COUNTY – County staff recently reported that in fiscal year 2017-18 county residents paid more than $46 million into the half-cent Indigent Health Care Sales Tax that provides health insurance to around 4,600 county residents who are uninsured.
The sales tax funds a variety of subsidized healthcare services for those who struggle financially, primarily the Polk HealthCare Plan, but also several other health programs, such as dental, specialty care and behavioral health.
Recently, members of the Citizens Healthcare Oversight Committee were given an end-of-year report about these programs, and the numbers suggest some area nonprofit organizations are not spending the public tax money they were allocated.
“We under-spent on a lot of stuff,” committee member Dr. Peter Verill said.
For example, programs like dental, specialty care, prevention and behavioral health spent around $6 million less than were budgeted. County staff made up for that shortage by spending around $3 million extra toward the Polk HealthCare Plan.
Committee member Steve Bissonnette asked county staff if there was a lack of demand for these services, or if there was a shortage of nonprofit agencies that can benefit from this funding.
“That would be a question for each one of the agencies to see why they did not spend everything that they requested,” said county financial analyst Kelvin Almestica.
Committee chair Lance Anastasio said it is possible that, in subsequent years, less money will be allocated to the areas where the money is not being spent.
The issue of under-spent funds does not apply to the whole of nonprofit programs receiving taxpayer funds. Staff said most spent all or the vast majority of their allocated money, but that there were a few providers who did not. In actual costs, of the $46 million collected, around $46 million was spent on indigent healthcare in fiscal year 2017-18.
