My career in community journalism began on July 26, 1964, a date I can remember because it was the day after I was discharged from two years in the Active Army.
Local government would become my primary reportorial focus over the next 46 years.
Early on, I remember hearing a city commissioner observe — many times — that it is amazing how quickly newly-elected legislators became smarter than the people who elected them.
It was clear that the city commissioner did not share the high self-opinion of freshmen legislators. The phenomenon he described has given rise to at least two terms commonly used in government: home rule and unfunded mandates.
Home rule powers were established by a 1968 amendment to the Florida Constitution, which was approved by the voters. It basically gives cities (and charter counties) control over their local governance.
Unfunded mandates are rules imposed by the Legislature (or Congress) without funds to carry them out. It is a form of generosity practiced by state and federal lawmakers using somebody else’s money.
(Although city and county commissioners are fond of saying that the burden falls on local government, the fact is that local taxes come from local taxpayers, not local politicians.)
The Florida League of Cities has made home rule its major focus for 2019, rallying behind the slogan, “We Live Local.”
Leo Longworth, Bartow’s mayor, is president of the League, and is taking the message to as many organizations as he can address to seek citizen support for telling lawmakers, in the League’s words, “to stop meddling in our backyards.”
His cause deserves support.
While the state properly should concern itself with competent local governance in Florida’s municipalities, the Legislature goes far beyond what is called for.
Among issues cited by the League:
• The state has preempted regulation of rental housing to allow what the League calls “unruly mini-hotels” in residential neighborhoods. Few issues are as essential to municipal government as planning and zoning, and this is a classic area where local control is essential.
• The state does not allow cities to regulate the placement and appearance of small cellular phone equipment on local rights-of-way. This visual clutter is a blight on streetscapes.
• The state is attempting to specify when city elections must be held. It is hard to think of a bona fide state interest in scheduling local election dates.
According to the League’s materials, the Legislature has entertained “141 attacks on Home Rule” in the past two years.
The Legislature has enough statewide problems that are its own responsibility to solve without trying to micro-manage local government.
(S. L. Frisbie is retired. Politicians often speak of a “learning curve” that newcomers to public office must master. He suggests that lawmakers at the state level take it a little slower around the curve, and master their own jobs before injecting their newly-discovered expertise into local government issues.)
