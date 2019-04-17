POLK COUNTY – State Attorney Brian Haas published the 2019 Office Report this past Friday, April 12. The report highlights some of the work prosecutors of Florida’s Tenth Judicial Circuit completed over the past calendar year.
Ninety assistant state attorneys, 140 investigators and numerous clerical staff handled 43,659 cases in 2019, taking 322 cases to a jury and collecting $7.1 million in child support.
“Last year was a very eventful year,” Haas said. “While our circuit enjoyed another year of record low crime rates, we still were faced with many challenges. Our prosecutors, investigators, and staff remained very busy throughout the year, as we worked hard to serve our citizens and prosecute those who victimize them.”
Former Auburndale Police Chief and Bartow High School graduate Chris Nelson was hired as State Attorney’s Office Executive Director in August.
Two death sentences were handed down last year, one to Benjamin Smiley of Lakeland and the other to Johnathan Alcegaire of Miami.
More than 7,000 child support cases were handled.
Hundreds of juveniles who were arrested last year had their criminal history minimized for committing eligible, non-serious criminal acts through a diversion program created in 2017. Some adults entered other diversion programs last year for charges such as possession of cannibus, petit theft, worthless check and dumping.
Many youth participated in the Youth Mock Trial summer program for teens interested in learning more about a career as a prosecutor. Haas led multiple events with seniors, teaching them how to avoid fraud.
Three former prosecutors were sworn in as judges last year: former County Court Director Stacie Kaylor, Hardee County Director David Stamey and former Homicide Division Chief Hope Pattey.
On March 7, Haas launched the SAO Inaugural Citizens Academy, a nine-week program that teaches local residents the ins and outs of prosecutorial work.
Multiple high profile cases were also documented. To read the full report, check out www.sao10.com.
