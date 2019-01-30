WINTER HAVEN – Area business and civic leaders packed into the Ritz Theatre Jan. 25 for the Winter Haven State of the City address, hosted by the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.
Keynote speaker Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said city staff agreed to rewrite the city vision statement last year, changing it to “To be the best city through the relentless pursuit of excellence.”
Herr said improved customer service, practicing good financial stewardship, being inclusive of diverse ideas and making things happen were all examples of putting that vision into action.
“It is important for all of us to be visionaries,” Herr said. “We've got to have a sense of direction about where we want the organization to go and so the state of your city is that we do have a vision and we are living this vision day in and day out.”
Some of the challenges city staff will face in 2019 are filling around 50 city job vacancies and succession planning, as Growth Management Director Merle Bishop and Procurement Director Bob Bishop are both planning to retire soon.
Herr led a standing ovation to honor Winter Haven Airport Director and U.S. Army Reserves Capt. Alex Vacha, who is being deployed to the Middle East as a medical helicopter pilot soon. Herr went on to introduce some of his other department directors who spoke about their own areas of expertise.
Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres provided a capital projects update. Last year, Stavres said city staff and city contractors finished expanding one of the city's largest sewage lift stations and that a passersby can no longer smell sewage when driving by the Chain of Lakes Complex. The $2.7 million tennis complex was completed as was the $5 million South Central Park renovation.
“If the Ritz is the crown jewel of downtown, than South Central Park is the shining star,” Stavres said.
Around $5 million was invested to build Lake Maude Park which opened around two months ago. In 2019, tax money will be invested to build a third fire station near Lake Ashton and the $25 million Chain of Lakes Field House expansion should be complete by November 2019. Also new in 2019 are a series of projects around Lake Silver, including a new skate park, renovations to MLK Amphitheater and making Lake Silver Drive more pedestrian friendly.
Work on Seventh St., near the east shore of Lake Howard and MLK Blvd., should also be completed in 2019. A wetlands project on Lake Conine should start in 2019, and over the next few years, additional tax money is being budgeted for improvements to Nora Mayo Hall and the NE Recreation Center, Stavres said.
Growth Management Director Merle Bishop spoke primarily about explosive growth in and around Winter Haven of late, saying $320 billion in construction was built last year — the most of all time.
Winter Haven Public Works Director M.J. Carnevale spoke about how city staff created an incredibly detailed stormwater map last year using state grant money. The map methodology could become a model for other municipalities to address stormwater problems. The new data can show city staff exactly what happens to rainwater that falls inside city limits. City staff want to use this data to plan how to treat dirty stormwater before it reaches city lakes and streams.
Herr described Winter Haven Smart City Officer Hiep Nguyen as “another champion.”
“To me what a smart city is is less about the technology. It's harnessing the power of technology to connect people so that we can have shared insights, shared ideas, shared dreams and shared inspirations,” Nguyen said.
The city may own more than 60 miles of fibre optic cable by years end, Nguyen said. Profits from the use of this city-owned network are being used to expand the network. One day the network could be a reliable source of income for the city, Nguyen said.
Public Safety Director Charlie Bird announced that beginning in February, city code enforcement officers will shift focus from enforcement ordinances with violations to partnering with neighborhood leaders to clean up parts of the city. Bird said crime and fires tend to happen in the same areas of the city with high amounts of code enforcement issues. Bird said his theory is if you help neighbors team up to improve their community, crime and fires in those areas may go down.
Bird announced a new Winter Haven Police Department app now available to download.
