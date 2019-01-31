WINTER HAVEN – The owner of around 70 acres of undeveloped land north of the intersection of Dundee Road and Sage Road, and west of County Club Road near West Lake Hamilton Road, wants to develop his land by building a large retirement community.
More than 30 Winter Haven residents signed up to speak both for and against the matter Jan. 28 at a city commission meeting that lasted more than five hours, adjourning just before midnight. Public comment was split somewhat evenly, with most of the opposition from a single subdivision near the proposed development.
These residents included Winter Haven City Commissioner Pete Chichetto who recused himself as a commissioner for the night, speaking in opposition as a city resident from the public comment podium. Chichetto and his neighbors both favored keeping the land rural, saying the density of the proposed retirement community was not compatible with residential housing in the area.
Most of those in support said the city needed another assisted living facility, adding that 40 percent of the land would be left green and that trails built throughout the property could benefit city residents.
Outback Oasis owner Paul Schulz recently applied to change the zoning of his property from "R1," which only allows single family housing, to a zoning that would allow him to build an assisted-living community which could serve as many as 400 residents.
In December the Winter Haven Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that city commissioners approve the request. That December meeting created enough public comment that the city commission meeting Jan. 28 was moved to Nora Mayo Hall, allowing more residents to attend in comfort.
Winter Haven Growth Management Director Merle Bishop said if the city commission denied this application, it is possible that Schulz could apply to develop up to 210 single family homes on his property instead. City staff said 210 houses could generate more traffic, use more water and sewage, require much more school seats and generate much less tax income than a retirement community.
At the end of the five hour meeting, Mayor Brad Dantzler said opponents of the proposed development did not have a realistic expectation that the land remain undeveloped.
On Jan. 23, Winter Haven City Attorney John Murphy advised Dantzler and Chichetto not to vote on the matter, due to the possible conflict of interest. The Dantzler family owns land to the immediate south of the Schulz property. Chichetto spent $500 hiring a lawyer to oppose the proposed development. At least a dozen of Chichetto's neighbors attended the meeting in opposition, many of whom also donated to hire an attorney to stop the development.
On Jan. 28 the city attorney changed his mind and said Dantzler may not have been a conflict of interest to vote on the matter. Against legal advice not to elaborate on what he thought so soon in the process, the mayor said the land his family owns is wetlands and will never be developed, regardless of what happens to the Schulz property. The mayor said some had alleged he opposed the development because he could profit if the land was developed with housing instead. In the end, the mayor voted in favor of the project.
The commission voted unanimously to send the proposal to state regulators for review. Once that process is complete, the city commission will hold a second public hearing sometime in March or April, Murphy said. That is when the city commission will either vote for or against the proposed retirement community.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@scmginc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.