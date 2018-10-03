Domestic Violence is a call we get way too often at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. We tend to hear about cases in which women are the victims, but it’s not uncommon for the tables to be turned.
That’s what happened twice just in the past week when two different women threatened their significant others with knives. In one case, the woman stabbed her boyfriend – luckily he wasn’t too seriously injured. We got a warrant for her arrest for attempted murder, and now she will be charged and spend time in jail or prison, due to her own actions. In another case, the woman showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s home and threatened to kill him. She had a 12-inch long knife on her, which she broke stabbing his truck.
These incidents are not related, but they happened during the same timeframe where we saw in the local news the tragic cases of two different domestic-related murder-suicides, one in Clearwater, and one in Pasco County. Our hearts are broken for the families, and especially the children, of both of those victims.
If you know someone who is a victim of domestic violence or is having a problem dealing with a life change or situation, don’t be afraid to speak up. Urge the person to get out of that unhealthy and dangerous situation, and contact law enforcement immediately if the person is in imminent danger. And please, if you find yourself in a situation that is getting heated, do not escalate it further with violence. Sometimes, an aggressor can quickly become a victim. As always, dial 9-1-1 in an emergency, so that we can dispatch help to you as quickly as possible.
Be safe, everyone. If you need us, call us. We will always answer the call.
