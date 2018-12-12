Last month, a hot topic of discussion was that so many people were not stopping for school buses as the law requires. Whether it’s intentional or accidental, this is something that could have tragic results. Claiming that you didn’t see the red lights is no excuse. When you’re driving, you should always be paying attention to everything on the road. I even read one news story where the person claimed that they just didn’t see the bus. It’s a big, long, yellow vehicle…how do you not see that?
The law is simple, if the bus’ red lights come on, you need to stop. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the same side, or the opposite side of the road. The only time you are not required to stop for a bus with flashing red lights is if the bus is on the opposite side of the road as you are, and there is a divider such as a grassy or cement median.
If a deputy sees you pass a school bus that is stopped with its red lights on, that deputy will ticket you. And it is not a cheap ticket.
Deputies can’t be behind every single bus in the county, we just don’t have that many deputies. And usually, if a deputy is behind a bus, everyone miraculously notices the bus and its red lights.
This is such an important law for everyone to obey. Our children’s lives and safety depends on it.
