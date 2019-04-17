Ernst Cherizard, the suspect in the shooting deaths of two women and a 6-year-old girl, turned himself in to the Haines City Police Department after 2 p.m. April 14.
Six-year-old Elizabelle Frenel was the third and final victim to succumb to her injuries. Elizabelle was pronounced dead at an Orlando hospital before 11 p.m. Saturday, April 13, after suffering gunshot wounds to the temple, face and arm the night before.
According to police reports, the three victims were fatally shot before 7:15 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Citrus Ridge Apartments in Haines City. Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Nicole Guillume, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene. Elizabelle is the daughter of Normil.
A statement from the Haines City Police Department said that Normil and Cherizard were in a relationship and have two children together, though Elizabelle is not Cherizard’s child. Guillume is a relative.
“Because of Cherizard’s cowardly actions — and they are nothing short of cowardly — a family now has to bury three members, including a young child who had her whole life in front of her,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said.
Elizabelle Frenel was a student at Alta Vista Elementary in Haines City.
Initially, Cherizard fled the scene Friday night in a 2011 burgundy Nissan Altima belonging to Normil. The suspect headed toward South Florida, causing a large manhunt, before eventually deciding to turn himself in.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, Cherizard took to Facebook to acknowledge the incident and closed by apologizing to his children: “Daddy is so sorry with all my heart cuz I can’t believe this happened.”
“Despite his indicated remorse, make no mistake about it — this man is a monster,” Elensky said. “To consciously shoot three innocent, unarmed females is nothing less than being a coward. To shoot a truly innocent 6-year-old child is disgusting and beyond comprehension. Moreover, he shot the child at least three times, once being in the head. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the first responders who did everything they could at the scene. They also must live with this tragedy.”
Records indicate show Winter Haven Police have previously arrested Cherizard on a domestic battery charge.
The investigation is still ongoing as police try to piece together the series of events that motivated the incident.
On Monday, Cherizard appeared before a judge and the judge ordered that he be held in jail without bond. A decision will be made in the coming days by the state attorney’s office on whether to pursue the death penalty in the case.
