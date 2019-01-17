WINTER HAVEN – Even the balcony seats were filled to capacity at Faith Baptist Church for the Jan. 5 funeral of Dieuseul “Tiger” Berto.
The journey for “Caribbean Kid Berto,” the founder of Tiger's World Martial Arts and Boxing Fitness, ended Dec. 29 at age 60.
His first name is pronounced like “Giselle,” but at the funeral all of his friends simply referred to him as Berto.
“Truth be told, that was probably because he wanted to spare a bunch of southern boys from Polk County the agony of trying to pronounce his name,” John Hosegood said.
Dieuseul Berto grew up in the streets of Modle, Haiti. He came to the United States with his family around 1980, initially picking fruit in his early 20s. His love of the martial arts would set him on a different path, though.
Eventually Berto settled down to raise his family in Winter Haven and crossed paths with wrestling trainer Karl Gotch. Soon after, Berto was wrestling professionally for the Florida Wrestling Foundation, building a reputation as a hard hitter. The style he used was not like traditional wrestling. Berto was regarded as a pioneer in the Ultimate Fighting Championship style of fighting, a mix of boxing and wrestling.
Former Cypress Gardens ski team athlete and Winter Haven resident Hank Longo was the commissioner and ring announcer for Florida Wrestling Foundation back then. During the Jan. 5 funeral there was a video montage of Berto in the ring, accompanied by cries of sadness throughout. Longo said Berto's professional wrestling career was cut short by a serious car accident that left him in a wheelchair for around a year.
But Berto bounced back.
“Like a Detroit diesel going downhill, he got back into shape,” Longo said.
In 1996 Berto founded Tiger's World Martial Arts and Boxing Fitness across the street from Winter Haven High School. John Hosegood said Berto was his trainer around that time.
“We beat the stew out of each other before Tiger's World was a school,” Hosegood said. “Berto loved the battle, he loved the hard training. He didn't believe you had to be the best fighter. He believed you had to be in the best shape and had to have the most heart and he didn't just preach it, he lived it. Berto brought out the best in people.”
David Bowen used to spar with Berto. Over the years they became good friends. When David's mother passed in 2003, he said his first phone call was to Berto.
“He beat the crap out of me but what I most remember was his encouraging nature,” Bowen said. “He was the ultimate motivator and taught that hard work overcomes adversity. He would not quit a fight.”
Those who spoke uniformly said that Berto's largest legacy was not his athletic or training prowess, but the children he and his wife Wilnise raised. One son, Andre Berto, is a two-time world welterweight boxing champion. Edson Berto and daughter Revelina Berto have both fought mixed-martial arts professionally. Cleveland Berto has appeared in three movies and Noah Berto is a standout wrestler at Winter Haven High School.
Other surviving family members include daughters Jessica and Rachelle and grandchildren Jolahny, Nylah, Jessica and Latiffa Berto.
Five members of “Team Berto” spoke at their father's funeral.
“Thank you for being there next to me in battle, in the ring and outside the ring,” Andre Berto said. “Thank you for the 500 push ups and 500 squats that you made me and my brothers do every time we got into trouble. Thank you for letting me know what tenacity and being fearless was. I will take all that and pass it on to my kids. The Berto legacy will evolve, I promise you that.”
Inside Tiger's World Martial Arts and Boxing Fitness are several quotes stenciled onto the wall. One reads, “We are judged by what we finish, not what we started.” Another quote reads, “I can live with losing the fight but I cannot live with walking away from it.”
The Winter Haven community lost one of its leaders with the passing of Berto. Hank Longo thanked the Berto family for inviting him to speak at the funeral.
“This is probably one of the biggest honors of my life,” Longo said. “Not only was he my best friend mentor, but most of all my hero.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.