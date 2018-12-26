As we usher in the new year, we present a look back 90 years, to 1929.
The following excerpts are from a brochure produced in 1929, shortly after the boom unraveled. We present these excerpts and the accompanying photos as a "snapshot in time."
Winter Haven: The City of 100 Lakes
Lakes: Winter Haven has always been known as "The City of a Hundred Lakes," by reason of her ninety-seven beautiful bodies of water in a radius of six miles from the city's center. Sixteen are connected by canals, providing a 50-mile boat course. Some of the lakes have wide boulevards around them, while all have beautiful homes and large bearing citrus groves on their banks. "The New York Times" has called Winter Haven "a veritable island in the midst of a tropic sea."
Those Who See May Know and Understand: And so Winter Haven is portrayed in the pages of this little booklet for those who would know something about her industry, her commercial status and her cultural and social life. No flowery rhetoric or extravagant claims are made for the "City of a Hundred Lakes." The Chamber of Commerce, G. F. Sampson, Secretary, presents the booklet as an accurate picture of Winter Haven.
Schools: The schools include a high school with 300 students, junior high with 200 students, and four ward schools with 1,100 students. There are 61 teachers, complete economics, manual training, commercial and agriculture departments. The high school is among the leading accredited schools of the state.
Good Roads: Winter Haven was the pioneer in good roads in Florida, the first mileage being built in 1914-15. Since then, Polk County has built over 900 miles of asphalt highway. Winter Haven alone possessing 106 miles - the largest mileage of hard roads and streets of any city of its size in America! (Note: Remember the claim of no exaggeration?)
Recreation: Winter Haven, through its Public Recreation Department, offers diamond ball, basketball, baseball, volleyball, hockey, shuffleboard, checkers, horseshoes, girl scout work, a community chorus, a little theatre league together with (a) supervised playground for young people. Two first-run movie theaters here are among the most notable in Florida. (Those were The Williamson [later, The Ritz] and The Grand, razed in the 1960s.)
—
Next week: A 1929 look at Citrus, Agriculture and Homes
—
The Museum of Winter Haven History will reopen Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Located on Pope Avenue at Lake Howard Drive, it is free and open to the public. Tours are available other days for groups of four or more by appointment. Contact Bob Gernert at bobgernert@gmail.com or by phone at 863-206-6855.
