The late Bob Swift had enjoyed a highly successful career as a newspaper reporter. While ending his career at the Miami Herald, his early work included stints with both the News Chief and The (Lakeland) Ledger.
Today's column presents a look at Winter Haven in 1957, as recorded by Mr. Swift.
1957 found Winter Haven restless — "a young town on the move." There were new houses everywhere and according to Bill Wolf, assistant city building inspector, there was one new house inside the city for every three being built outside.
No one seemed able to pinpoint the reason for the city's rapid growth. Some thought tourism was the catalyst, others felt the booming citrus industry "rubbed off on Winter Haven."
John Fuller (city manager at the time and the late namesake of the current commission auditorium) termed the previous three years’ growth as "remarkable."
The population in 1950 was tabbed at 8,605 and had grown to 12,000 in 1957 (40,000 in 2019). The greater Winter Haven area was estimated to be home to 27,000 (approximately 80,000 in 2019).
North Gate Shopping Center had just opened. The colonial-style library was completed in 1955. Winter Haven Hospital had added two new $300,000 wings. The Exchange National Bank building had recently opened (now BB&T Bank) and the Winter Haven High School campus was just two years old.
The Lake Silver area was undergoing a transformation. The amphitheater was less than 10 years old. Recent projects included the Florida Citrus Building (housing Nora Mayo Hall and a Citrus Museum), a new Polk County Health Center (where the EMT center now stands on Avenue D, NW) and plans were underway for the $400,000 Winter Haven City Hall we know today.
A booming Florida Citrus Exposition had outgrown its Third Street location and was looking to move to the outskirts of the city.
The 1957 Exposition featured the Garry Moore Show (brought in at a cost of $50,000). The live broadcast of that show from the amphitheatre stage was seen in 30 million American homes. Chamber Executive Al Davis termed the public relations impact of the television show as "priceless."
Cypress Gardens (now Legoland Florida) was considered "four miles from the city," but was credited with "putting Winter Haven on the map." It was during the 1950s that Garden's founder Dick Pope's publicity machine was generating literally thousands of annual exposures in newspapers, magazines and newsreels across the country.
The Bartow Air Force Base boasted a $6 million payroll and a good part of that was spent in the Winter Haven economy. The Hob Nob Bar (originally home to J. Walker Pope Realty then the Chamber of Commerce and now Split Ends Salon) was a hot spot for visiting airmen.
1957 saw Les Dunson as Mayor and commissioners Bob Paul, Henry Pfister, William Lawless and Virginia Miller. G. P. Bassett as building inspector and fire chief had a staff of seven full time firemen and Police Chief Munsey Smith had a staff of 18.
So what was Winter Haven in 1957?
Some said "The City of 100 Lakes," "Citrus Capital of the World, and/or "Home of Cypress Gardens."
The Chamber's Al Davis wryly observed, "Some people call it the city of 100 Slogans."
(Information for this article was taken from primarily from the writings and observations of Bob Swift.)
—
The Museum of Winter Haven History is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. An exhibit tour is offered at 10 a.m. Group tours are available for four or more people by appointment. The museum, located at 660 Pope Avenue and Lake Howard Drive, is free and open to the public. Come explore. For further information contact Bob Gernert, 863-206-6855 or bobgernert@gmail.com.
