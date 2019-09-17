WINTER HAVEN — Once upon a time, roughly 50 years ago, a community theater got its start thanks to two actual clowns making their way through town.
The performers were only passing through, but put together the first production of the then-Winter Haven Community Theatre — and promptly skipped town.
They left things in the very capable hands of Norman Small, a professor at then-Polk Junior College, and the City of Winter Haven, and that project eventually evolved into what is known now as Theatre Winter Haven.
Theatre Winter Haven has begun its 50th year of service to the community this fall and there’s a lot to celebrate.
In addition to a stellar line-up of productions for the 2019-20 season, construction is underway on the Theatre’s new home at the Chain of Lakes Complex and a second “Black Box” theatre, a more intimate stage and viewing area, is in the works, as well.
Next year, an Anniversary Gala will be held in April in celebration of half a century of show business.
“This is a fantastic milestone and just thrilling to look back on,” said Dan Chesnicka, who replaced Small as the Producing Director about five years ago. “This theater really does belong to the community and we are only the custodians.”
For Small, the history of Theatre Winter Haven encompasses his life, and he has an easy memory of the years just like they were yesterday. It was 1970 and the site was humble, using what is now The Senior Center on Lake Silver Drive.
But, he said, the location wasn’t what was important to the passionate group.
“The stage was the size of a pancake, but all we cared about was the show,” Small said. “We were concerned about the art.”
The cast and crew put the first successful production, “Don’t Drink the Water,” behind them and opened the second, “Barefoot in the Park.” What started back then with 150 subscribers has grown to 5,000 and 50,000 ticket sales annually.
The group moved to the Chain of Lakes Theatre in 1977.
Small said, without pause, that his favorite memory is the evening of the first dress rehearsal in the new theatre.
“It was the lights, the stage, the curtains with the equipment that belonged there. The seating, the sound system – everything there that existed solely for the purpose of the theatre,” he said. “It was seeing it all come together when the lights came on … it was mesmerizing, and I was overcome.”
Perhaps fittingly, that first production in the new location was “The Sound of Music.”
All of those involved have, over the past 50 years, created one of the top community theatres in the country. And, by fulfilling the mission statement, Theatre Winter Haven — a non-profit — remains a favorite. That mission states “We inspire, challenge, entertain, and educate our community by creating exceptional theatrical experiences.”
The reach was expanded to include shows at Lake Ashton, a nearby 55-and-older community. The group also created the Performing Arts Academy that includes youth theatre, home school, and summer camp programs. There are dance classes and a Theatre Choir for all ages.
Recently, Theatre Winter Haven took over the programming for the Ritz Theater, and upcoming shows include comedians, concerts, watch parties, game nights and more. The historic Ritz is a much-loved downtown venue.
“I hope we will continue to be a hub for our community moving forward,” Chesnicka said. “We are often a spoke in the wheel and are there to help. Rarely is a production put on in the county that we don’t support in some way.”
Theatre Winter Haven is a known artistic catalyst for the community but many may not realize it is also an economic force. Last year, for instance, the theater helped create a $1.5 million fiscal impact to the county.
“We have a responsibility to bring economic improvement to Winter Haven,” Chesnicka said. “One goal is to help local businesses thrive by bringing people to the Theatre and, in the process, those people have dinner downtown or stop to have drinks at a local brewery.”
The two agree that none of what Theatre Winter Haven has accomplished could have been possible without the City of Winter Haven’s support.
“Winter Haven is a great place to work, live and play and we want to continue growing with the City,” Chesnicka said.
Thinking back over the history with all the fantastic productions and the wonderful people who have been a part of it, Small said, “The theater has surpassed any expectations I ever had.”
For more information about Theatre Winter Haven, call the box office at (863) 294-SHOW or visit theatrewinterhaven.com.
