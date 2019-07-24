WINTER HAVEN — The newest member of the Winter Haven Police Department loves chasing down a ball and has a way of making even her toughest colleagues smile.
Of course, the latter just means Miranda, the department’s first therapy dog, is doing her job.
“Everybody kind of relaxes around her,” explained Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird. “Quite frankly, that’s important for our officers and our first responders.”
Miranda, a 15 month-old Yellow Labrador that was donated by Mediation and Counseling Consultants in Winter Haven, was introduced to the community in a press conference July 19. The newcomer to the department already has a partner — her handler, Detective Elyse Chapnick — and will be a valuable addition, functioning as a calming diversion for victims of crimes or witnesses whom detectives need to interview.
“We have seen a growing trend in therapy dogs becoming more popular in the law enforcement realm and the timing was perfect for Miranda to come on board,” Bird said.
At just over a year in age, Miranda is still a pup, but she has been training for her new job since she was four months old. Chapnick, who said she has experience working with animals from her prior career, explained that she and her new partner are making fast progress learning to work with one another.
“There’s a learning curve with this being our first time together,” Chapnick said. “It’s coming along well.”
As Bird alluded to, Miranda’s value will be felt in a variety of ways, including for police staff and other first responders. A statement from WHPD last week explained that “The Department is committed to the emotional well-being of its members and Miranda is just one tool now being used to help officers deal with difficult scenarios.”
That’s not to mention the ability the dog will have to help as detectives and staff often have to interview children and other victims who have experienced some sort of trauma or distress.
“We have to interview kids — this is a daunting thing, when they come into a police building,” Bird said. “They’ve been a victim of a crime or a family member has been arrested. This gives them something to help them get their mind off of what’s going on so they can relax and they can feel better.”
It’s not all business for police department’s newest addition, though. Chapnick says that, in her downtime, Miranda enjoys playing fetch and swimming. With that said, after long she’s usually pretty eager to get back to work and be around people.
“She loves it — she loves coming to work every day,” Chapnick said.
—
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.