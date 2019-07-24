Winter Haven, FL (33881)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.