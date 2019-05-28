Lake Region softball

The Lake Region High varsity softball team is all smiles moments after winning the FHSAA Class 7A State Championship.

Led by strong pitching and plenty of firepower in their batting lineup, the Lake Region Thunder powered their way to the FHSAA Class 7A State Championship last week in Vero Beach.

The Thunder (22-9) outscored their opponents in the state semifinal and state final by a combined score of 17-6, beating Doral Academy 9-3 and Creekside 8-3.

Lake Region roster

During the three games that made up the Class 7A Regional Playoffs, Lake Region outscored its opponents 19-2 — a stretch that included two shutouts.

Against Doral Academy in the FHSAA Class 7A State Semifinal May 23, Lake Region jumped out to an early 7-0 lead through three innings and never looked back.

Kylee Baldwin drove in three runs during the game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Maeghan Branche added a pair of RBIs and Savannah Barnett pitched a complete-game, allowing just five hits over seven innings of work.

In the FHSAA Class 7A State Final May 24 against Creekside, the Thunder again jumped out to a fast start, leading 6-0 through four innings.

At the plate, BreAsia Thomas and Barnett each drove in three runs and Baldwin scored three times. Thomas went 3-for-3 at the plate and Barnett went 2-for-4.

On the mound, Barnett again pitched a complete-game, going the full seven innings and allowing just five hits and three runs, none of which were recorded as earned runs.

This is the first state title for the program at Lake Region since 2000.

Lake Region by the numbers

Game-by-game results

2/21 vs. Winter Haven, 3-0 W

2/22 vs. Bartow, 11-2 L

2/28 at Mulberry, 17-1 W

3/1 at George Jenkins, 2-0 L

3/5 at Auburndale, 15-0 W

3/7 vs. Lake Wales, 2-0 W

3/8 at Lake Gibson, 2-0 W

3/12 at Winter Haven, 5-3 W (9)

3/14 at South Lake, 13-0 W

3/21 vs. George Jenkins, 18-9 L

3/29 vs. Hardee, 9-6 L (at Bartow Tournament)

3/29 vs. St. Cloud, 6-2 W (at Bartow Tournament)

3/30 vs. Okeechobee, 9-4 W (at Bartow Tournament)

3/30 vs. Fort Myers, 14-4 L (at Bartow Tournament)

4/2 vs. Lake Gibson, 13-1 W

4/4 vs. Oakleaf, 4-2 L (at Kissimmee Klassic)

4/5 vs. Gainesville, 4-3 L (10) (at Kissimmee Klassic)

4/5 vs. East Ridge, 5-4 W (at Kissimmee Klassic)

4/6 vs. Lake Brantley, 6-1 W (at Kissimmee Klassic)

4/12 vs. South Lake, 15-0 W

4/16 vs. Auburndale, 8-6 W

4/23 vs. Mulberry, 10-0 W

4/25 at Lakewood Ranch, 7-1 L

4/26 at Bartow, 9-0 L

4/30 vs. South Lake, 5-0 W (District tournament)

5/3 vs. Lake Gibson, 4-1 W (District tournament)

5/8 vs. Hillsborough, 10-0 W (Regional Quarterfinal)

5/14 at Chamberlain, 8-2 W (Regional Semifinal)

5/17 vs. Viera, 1-0 W (Regional Final)

5/23 vs. Doral Academy, 9-3 W (Class 7A State Semifinal at Vero Beach)

5/24 vs. Creekside, 8-3 W (Class 7A State Final at Vero Beach)

