POLK COUNTY - U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign of Polk County Coordinator David Waller earned the Southeast United States Coordinator of the Year at a training conference near Washington, D.C., Sept. 12.
There are Toys for Tots operations in over 800 communities across the country.
"Many are deserving of this recognition but only one Marine and one local community organization volunteer from each region receive this honor annually," Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Vice President of Operations David Cooper said.
Waller represented all of the volunteers who gathered and distributed 46,655 toys to 12,362 children in Polk County in 2018 — an increase of around 30 percent of work done by volunteers in 2017, Waller said.
With around 100 days left until Christmas, Waller said now is the time to volunteer if you are interested in helping to distribute even more toys this year.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
