Next stop, Texas.
Tropics SC, an outdoor professional soccer development team under the umbrella of the Polk-based Florida Tropics, continued its remarkable run through the United Premier Soccer League’s postseason this past weekend in Georgia.
Tropics SC defeated World Class Premier of Maryland 2-1 July 13 in a match played at Memorial Stadium in Savannah.
With the victory, the Tropics now advance to the UPSL National Championship Final Four later this month in Weatherford, Texas.
Tropics SC scored one goal in each half July 13, and — for the first time this season — trailed after World Class Premier struck first in the match.
Luckily, Melvin Boateng scored a goal to tie the match in the 25th minute and later, in the 55th minute, Ricardo Diegues scored a goal on an assist from Victor Parreiras that sealed the deal.
Tropics SC is now 16-0-0 on the season and will play in the national event, which is scheduled for July 27-28.
More information can be found at fltropics.com.
