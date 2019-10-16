POLK COUNTY – Do you know a veteran with an artistic talent?
Staff with the TheatreWorks Florida outreach program TheatreCares host a relatively new program called “Vet Voices,” which employs creative arts therapy through workshops, starting Oct. 19.
Whether it is singing, song-writing, playing an instrument or working behind the scenes to produce a performance, staff are seeking veterans, their families and caregivers to participate.
Vet Voices participant and U.S. Marine veteran Timothy Snipes said he had a lot of “hard, lonely nights” and that he felt incomplete following his experience in war while being interviewed for an Oct. 1 episode of the PGTV Today's Veteran show.
“For me, (Vet Voices) was therapeutic,” Snipes said. “I feel like a lot of times we are not, as veterans, allowed to express ourselves. I believe this was a perfect opportunity for me to express myself and get a lot of things off my chest. It exposed me to the fact that I had these emotions. I had buried them for so long.”
Snipes said another Vet Voices participant cried while sharing his war experience during a rehearsal last year.
“I put my hand on his shoulder just because I knew that would help him realize he wasn't in that place anymore,” Snipes said. “It's over and your brothers are here.”
Marielys Camacho said she is shy and has no special artistic talent, but loved the Vet Voices performance last year.
“I told my husband, 'I don't know how but I am going to be part of this,'” Camacho said.
TheatreWorks Florida Artistic Producer Scott Cook said Vet Voices is an alternative to therapy for veterans of war.
“We wanted to create a safe space where we knew military folk could talk openly as a family,” Cook said.
Last year, Vet Voices participants created a two-hour play called “Breakfast in Baghdad.” This will be the second year of the TheatreWorks Florida Vet Voices program.
“We are leaning much more toward music this year,” Cook said. “We will take everybody's story.”
Vet Voices is funded in part by National Endowment for the Arts and Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.
Please visit TheatreWorks Florida’s website at www.TheatreWorksFL.org and click on the TheatreCares tab or contact Abel Gonzales at: vetvoices@theatreworksfl.org or call (407) 340-0473.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
