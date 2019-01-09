“Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?’”
Those are the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a man whose service to others was an important part of his civil rights legacy. The Martin Luther King Day holiday is heralded as a time for volunteering — “a day on, instead of a day off,” as they say. So, if you have some extra time, maybe you could start 2019 in the spirit of volunteerism and service, continuing the legacy of Dr. King, who spent his life working to better the lives of others.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is fortunate to have about 3,000 volunteers contributing their time and efforts toward fulfilling our agency’s mission to prevent and fight crime and improve the quality of life in Polk County. Most of these volunteers are members of the CAP (Citizens Assisted Patrol) program who provide visible patrols in nearly 70 communities across the county. Our Volunteer Sheriff’s Service Officers (VSSO) assist with non-emergency patrol functions such as minor crashes, community patrols and other tasks, which allows our deputies to tend to higher-priority calls.
We also have volunteers working at Animal Control, Chaplaincy, the Department of Detention, Human Resources, Records, Investigations and Special Operations.
These volunteers save the Sheriff’s Office thousands of dollars annually, which translates into saving the taxpayers’ money, and keeping Polk County a safe and enjoyable place to live.
If you would like to volunteer your time to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, contact Robert Groover at 863-298-6681 or visit our website (at www.PolkSheriff.org) and click the “Become a Volunteer” button on the home page.
